Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

725 JEFFERSON ST

725 Jefferson Street · (862) 208-2287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

725 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
1BR SUITE WITH PARKING INCLUDING. Enjoy the comfort of everyday living in this spacious one bedroom suite in Hoboken’s desirable midtown location. With its contemporary and ultra-sleek style, this home features: a fully equipped kitchen with major appliances and granite countertops, a renovated bathroom, closets in the bedroom and living room, open concept living and dining area, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout 628sqft, in unit washer/dryer, elevator building, garage parking and storage. Located near the Monroe Center, shops, restaurants, Light Rail and bus to NYC. Available September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 JEFFERSON ST have any available units?
725 JEFFERSON ST has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 725 JEFFERSON ST have?
Some of 725 JEFFERSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 JEFFERSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
725 JEFFERSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 JEFFERSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 725 JEFFERSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 725 JEFFERSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 725 JEFFERSON ST offers parking.
Does 725 JEFFERSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 JEFFERSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 JEFFERSON ST have a pool?
No, 725 JEFFERSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 725 JEFFERSON ST have accessible units?
No, 725 JEFFERSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 725 JEFFERSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 JEFFERSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 JEFFERSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 JEFFERSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
