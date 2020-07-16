725 JEFFERSON ST

Amenities
1BR SUITE WITH PARKING INCLUDING. Enjoy the comfort of everyday living in this spacious one bedroom suite in Hoboken’s desirable midtown location. With its contemporary and ultra-sleek style, this home features: a fully equipped kitchen with major appliances and granite countertops, a renovated bathroom, closets in the bedroom and living room, open concept living and dining area, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout 628sqft, in unit washer/dryer, elevator building, garage parking and storage. Located near the Monroe Center, shops, restaurants, Light Rail and bus to NYC. Available September 1st.