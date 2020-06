Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom loft style apartment for rent. Vaulted ceilings, large bedrooms and living room, plenty of closet space! Very well laid out. Central AC! Laundry in building! Elevator building!! Hardwood floors throughout. Apartment gets great natural light. *Available ASAP *Parking available $185/month *Pets ok with a nonrefundable pet fee and LL approval *Photos of similar unit in building