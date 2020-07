Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Elegance abounds in this bright and beautiful one bedroom one bath home in the heart of Hoboken. This impeccably maintained condo is accompanied by high ceilings, crown molding, an updated kitchen with backsplash, a renovated bathroom, recessed lights, ceiling fans and a superb flow from the living room into the rest of the home. Parks, restaurants and boutiques close by. Free washer/dryer and storage in basement. Shared yard out back. Absolutely no pets. Available ASAP.