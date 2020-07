Amenities

FEE PAID-RHINO INS AVAILABLE IN LIEU OF SECURITY DEPOSIT. Sunny 3BR 1 Bath. All bedrooms have closets and windows. some a/c units are included. Available for 8/1. 3 Separate bedrooms. Large sunny Living room with large windows.. Kitchen has nice cabinets and glass backsplash.. D/W, gas Stove, Full Size Fridge. W/D room top floor for 610 Jeff tenants only. (being repaired or replaced in July) Apt will be cleaned and touched up for new tenants. Indoor Cats ok. w/ pet deposit. ABSOLUTELY NO DOGS. .