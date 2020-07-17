Amenities

Want to be near the PATH, but on a quiet street? Looking for a home that offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms? Look no further - Welcome to 334 Bloomfield St! Completely renovated, this home offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and central heating and cooling throughout. Included in the home is a separate laundry room for your convenience. Located 1 block to Church Square Park and walking distance to Washington Street, this home is perfectly located in downtown Hoboken. Close to PATH and NJ Transit to NYC. Available 9/1