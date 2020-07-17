All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 334 BLOOMFIELD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
334 BLOOMFIELD ST
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:54 PM

334 BLOOMFIELD ST

334 Bloomfield Street · (201) 792-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southeast Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

334 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Want to be near the PATH, but on a quiet street? Looking for a home that offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms? Look no further - Welcome to 334 Bloomfield St! Completely renovated, this home offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and central heating and cooling throughout. Included in the home is a separate laundry room for your convenience. Located 1 block to Church Square Park and walking distance to Washington Street, this home is perfectly located in downtown Hoboken. Close to PATH and NJ Transit to NYC. Available 9/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 BLOOMFIELD ST have any available units?
334 BLOOMFIELD ST has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 334 BLOOMFIELD ST have?
Some of 334 BLOOMFIELD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 BLOOMFIELD ST currently offering any rent specials?
334 BLOOMFIELD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 BLOOMFIELD ST pet-friendly?
No, 334 BLOOMFIELD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 334 BLOOMFIELD ST offer parking?
No, 334 BLOOMFIELD ST does not offer parking.
Does 334 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 BLOOMFIELD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 BLOOMFIELD ST have a pool?
No, 334 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have a pool.
Does 334 BLOOMFIELD ST have accessible units?
No, 334 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 334 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 BLOOMFIELD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 334 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 334 BLOOMFIELD ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymsHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJPerth Amboy, NJWestwood, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity