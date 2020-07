Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY***VERY NICE UPTOWN HOBOKEN TWO BEDROOM ONLY TWO BLOCKS FROM TRADER JOE'S, MINUTES TO WASHINGTON ST. AND THE BUS TO NYC CLOSE AS WELL. IT IS ALSO A PET FRIENDLY BLDG. THE UNIT OFFERS HARDWOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL AIR AND HAS LAUNDRY IN THE BLDG. TOO.