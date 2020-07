Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Half ee paid by landlord!!!!Great valued apartment in Hoboken! True two bedroom. Modern eat in kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and tile floor. Beautiful hardwood flooring through out the rest of the apartment. Bedrooms are at opposite ends for max privacy, front bedroom with great walk in closet. Building is in the midst of a revitalization. Entrance, doorways and hallways are slated for update!