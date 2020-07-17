All apartments in Hoboken
224 Bloomfield Street
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

224 Bloomfield Street

224 Bloomfield Street · (917) 809-9283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

224 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in downtown Hoboken. Listing by owner, no broker fees.
- Less than 10 minute walk to Path and Ferry
- 600 sqft private deck/garden
- Garage parking downstairs
- Washer / dryer in unit
- Bosch appliances in the kitchen
- Very quiet
- First floor unit: no stairs to climb when carrying babies or groceries
- Building allows one small dog less than 35lbs or up to two cats.

- Rent is $3,950 per month
- Security Deposit is $5,925 (1.5 months)
- Move in fee is $150
- Credit check is $30 per person

Open house: July 4th 10am to 2pm and July 5th 12pm to 4pm (please wear a mask to attend the open house).

To apply, please email homeimprove224@gmail.com with a brief description of yourself. Thank you for your interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Bloomfield Street have any available units?
224 Bloomfield Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 224 Bloomfield Street have?
Some of 224 Bloomfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Bloomfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
224 Bloomfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Bloomfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Bloomfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 224 Bloomfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 224 Bloomfield Street offers parking.
Does 224 Bloomfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 Bloomfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Bloomfield Street have a pool?
No, 224 Bloomfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 224 Bloomfield Street have accessible units?
No, 224 Bloomfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Bloomfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Bloomfield Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Bloomfield Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 224 Bloomfield Street has units with air conditioning.
