224 Bloomfield Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in downtown Hoboken. Listing by owner, no broker fees.

- Less than 10 minute walk to Path and Ferry

- 600 sqft private deck/garden

- Garage parking downstairs

- Washer / dryer in unit

- Bosch appliances in the kitchen

- Very quiet

- First floor unit: no stairs to climb when carrying babies or groceries

- Building allows one small dog less than 35lbs or up to two cats.



- Rent is $3,950 per month

- Security Deposit is $5,925 (1.5 months)

- Move in fee is $150

- Credit check is $30 per person



Open house: July 4th 10am to 2pm and July 5th 12pm to 4pm (please wear a mask to attend the open house).



To apply, please email homeimprove224@gmail.com with a brief description of yourself. Thank you for your interest!