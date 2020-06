Amenities

Welcome home to this absolutely unique and spacious studio with outdoor space in midtown Hoboken, just a block away from Washington Street. This south-facing unit is drenched in sunlight through multiple energy-conserving windows. The updated home boasts of a gorgeous modern kitchen with granite countertops and high-end stainless steel appliances. Could easily be converted into a 1 bedroom. Other features include beautiful dark hardwood floors, a washer/dryer in the basement and a very large basement storage area and central air. All this and enjoy your very own private outdoor patio.