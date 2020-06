Amenities

Have it all... 2 bed, 1 bath with private yard in downtown Hoboken location. Plus Washer/Dryer in unit, dishwasher, granite countertops, ss appliances & hardwood floors throughout. Walk to path train & buses, or grab the Hop 1 block up; easy access in and out of Hoboken to NJ Turnpike, walk to shops, & restaurants.