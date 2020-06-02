1204 Garden St A

Amenities

Uptown Hoboken Entire Brownstone for rent on 12th and garden....triplex layout with 4/5 bedrooms-2 full baths and backyard....2300 Sq. Ft.....Parlour level is open living room and dining room, kitchen and access to backyard.....upper levels consist of the bedrooms and baths....4 true bedrooms, 2 additional rooms that can be extra bedrooms....laundry in the home....all original hardwood floors thru-out....window AC...fireplace mantles on every floor....tenant pay all utilities.....plenty of closet space....great location 2 blocks to Washington St.....Students Welcome.



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken and Jersey City real estate. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

