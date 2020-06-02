All apartments in Hoboken
1204 Garden St A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1204 Garden St A

1204 Garden Street · (201) 822-1248
Location

1204 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$4,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Full Uptown Hoboken Brownstone For Rent! WOW - Property Id: 177631

Uptown Hoboken Entire Brownstone for rent on 12th and garden....triplex layout with 4/5 bedrooms-2 full baths and backyard....2300 Sq. Ft.....Parlour level is open living room and dining room, kitchen and access to backyard.....upper levels consist of the bedrooms and baths....4 true bedrooms, 2 additional rooms that can be extra bedrooms....laundry in the home....all original hardwood floors thru-out....window AC...fireplace mantles on every floor....tenant pay all utilities.....plenty of closet space....great location 2 blocks to Washington St.....Students Welcome.

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken and Jersey City real estate. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1204-garden-st-hoboken-nj-unit-a/177631
Property Id 177631

(RLNE5955502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Garden St A have any available units?
1204 Garden St A has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1204 Garden St A have?
Some of 1204 Garden St A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Garden St A currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Garden St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Garden St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 Garden St A is pet friendly.
Does 1204 Garden St A offer parking?
No, 1204 Garden St A does not offer parking.
Does 1204 Garden St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 Garden St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Garden St A have a pool?
No, 1204 Garden St A does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Garden St A have accessible units?
No, 1204 Garden St A does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Garden St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 Garden St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Garden St A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1204 Garden St A has units with air conditioning.
