Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***FEE PAID***GREAT DEAL***HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED*** Conveniently located in downtown Hoboken, this 1 bedroom plus den has hardwood floors, gas stove, fridge, is pet friendly and has laundry in the bldg. This one will go fast, don't miss out. Pix may be of similar unit in the bldg.