Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

*Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* Great Downtown two bedroom apartment located on Washington St, Hoboken’s main drag. The building is not only minutes short distance from the city’s most desirable restaurants and shops, but just minutes to the Hoboken PATH Station. This two bed, one bath apartment features stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in building. Very short distance to parking garage on 2nd and Hudson Streets. *Available 05/01 *Pets ok w/ LL approval