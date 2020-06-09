104 14TH ST

Amenities

pet friendly elevator

This huge apartment is in an ideal location on the corner of 14th and Bloomfield. This 3 bedroom, railroad style apartment is a great situation for a family starting out or a couple looking for some extra space. Has large enough rooms to be used as full bedrooms. Located near transportation to NYC and The Path, as well as shops, restaurants, and Washington St. Perfect for Stevens students! *Available ASAP *Pets allowed w/ nonrefundable pet fee and LL approval *Photos of similar unit in building.