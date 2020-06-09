All apartments in Hoboken
104 14TH ST
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:13 PM

104 14TH ST

104 Fourteenth St · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 Fourteenth St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
This huge apartment is in an ideal location on the corner of 14th and Bloomfield. This 3 bedroom, railroad style apartment is a great situation for a family starting out or a couple looking for some extra space. Has large enough rooms to be used as full bedrooms. Located near transportation to NYC and The Path, as well as shops, restaurants, and Washington St. Perfect for Stevens students! *Available ASAP *Pets allowed w/ nonrefundable pet fee and LL approval *Photos of similar unit in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 14TH ST have any available units?
104 14TH ST has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 104 14TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
104 14TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 14TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 14TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 104 14TH ST offer parking?
No, 104 14TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 104 14TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 14TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 14TH ST have a pool?
No, 104 14TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 104 14TH ST have accessible units?
No, 104 14TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 104 14TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 14TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 14TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 14TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
