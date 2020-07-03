1002 WASHINGTON ST

Amenities

Large one bedroom plus den with hardwood floors throughout. This spacious unit has lots of natural light, large open living room with plenty of space for a full dining set and additional storage. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances along with a breakfast bar & dishwasher. Unit also features a washer/dryer and Heat/Hot water included!!! Tons of extra storage with 3 extra built in closets. Den, which has a window & a closet, is large enough to be an office, nursery or small bedroom.