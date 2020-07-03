All apartments in Hoboken
1002 WASHINGTON ST
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:14 PM

1002 WASHINGTON ST

1002 Washington Street · (201) 420-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1002 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large one bedroom plus den with hardwood floors throughout. This spacious unit has lots of natural light, large open living room with plenty of space for a full dining set and additional storage. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances along with a breakfast bar & dishwasher. Unit also features a washer/dryer and Heat/Hot water included!!! Tons of extra storage with 3 extra built in closets. Den, which has a window & a closet, is large enough to be an office, nursery or small bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
1002 WASHINGTON ST has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1002 WASHINGTON ST have?
Some of 1002 WASHINGTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1002 WASHINGTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1002 WASHINGTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1002 WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
No, 1002 WASHINGTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 1002 WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 WASHINGTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 1002 WASHINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1002 WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 1002 WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 WASHINGTON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 WASHINGTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 WASHINGTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
