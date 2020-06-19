All apartments in Elizabeth
77 E Jersey St 1

77 E Jersey St · (908) 531-0582
Location

77 E Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ 07206
Elizabeth Port

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully Renovated 4 Bedroom near Waterfront - Property Id: 270656

Stunning 1st Floor-4 Bedroom in Central Area
Fully Renovated and Ready to Move-In
Near the Waterfront
Near Shops, Restaurants, Jersey Gardens and Newark Airport
Near NJ Turnpike, RT 1-9, I-78
Mass Transit 1 Block Away
Shared Backyard
Utilities Separate
1 Month Broker Fee
MUST SEE!

For more info, contact Cesar @
908-531-0582
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270656
Property Id 270656

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5740741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 E Jersey St 1 have any available units?
77 E Jersey St 1 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Elizabeth, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elizabeth Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 E Jersey St 1 have?
Some of 77 E Jersey St 1's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 E Jersey St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
77 E Jersey St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 E Jersey St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 77 E Jersey St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elizabeth.
Does 77 E Jersey St 1 offer parking?
No, 77 E Jersey St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 77 E Jersey St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 E Jersey St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 E Jersey St 1 have a pool?
No, 77 E Jersey St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 77 E Jersey St 1 have accessible units?
No, 77 E Jersey St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 77 E Jersey St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 E Jersey St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
