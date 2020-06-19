77 E Jersey St 1

Amenities
Fully Renovated 4 Bedroom near Waterfront - Property Id: 270656
Stunning 1st Floor-4 Bedroom in Central Area
Fully Renovated and Ready to Move-In
Near the Waterfront
Near Shops, Restaurants, Jersey Gardens and Newark Airport
Near NJ Turnpike, RT 1-9, I-78
Mass Transit 1 Block Away
Shared Backyard
Utilities Separate
1 Month Broker Fee
MUST SEE!
For more info, contact Cesar @
908-531-0582
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270656
Property Id 270656
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5740741)