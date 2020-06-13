Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

49 Accessible Apartments for rent in Elizabeth, NJ

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Elmora
9 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Elmora
Contact for Availability
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
Studio
$1,850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1199 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Newark Central Business District
30 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,127
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pamrapo
48 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,875
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
$
Harrison
32 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Constable Hook
30 Units Available
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,740
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY HAVE 1 & 2 BEDROOMS STARTING AT $1736!* Welcome to 19 East. Casual luxury created with convenience in mind. Here, you'll enjoy the best of contemporary living on a truly personal level.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,745
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 03:49am
Harrison
17 Units Available
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,015
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,578
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Springfield - Belmont
33 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,635
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Vermella West
113 Passaic Avenue, Kearny, NJ
Studio
$1,695
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GO BIG, GO WEST. When you combine lavish amenity spaces, comfort of convenience, sleek features, and industrial elements, you get Vermella West - A swank- new development along the Passaic waterfront in the Kearny, NJ.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1227 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
Harrison
24 Units Available
Vermella Harrison
1100 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,635
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1291 sqft
Luxurious living near Passaic River in a community with bocce ball and putting green. Apartments feature designer kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and air conditioning. Skyline views available. Complex is conveniently located near the Essex Freeway.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Carteret
Contact for Availability
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
92 BURNETT AVE
92 Burnett Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Well appointed luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private terraces, central heat/air, front load washer/dryer in unit and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Financial District
5 Units Available
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,598
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,321
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,911
764 sqft
Stylish and modern apartment living in Manhattan's financial district. On-site cafe and landscaped rooftop deck. Spacious, upscale interiors, and multiple floor plans. Near several subway lines.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Jersey City
62 Units Available
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,815
769 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,660
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1322 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown Jersey City
51 Units Available
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,543
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,901
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Southwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,065
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,418
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
The Waterfront
33 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,525
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,872
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,853
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.

June 2020 Elizabeth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Elizabeth Rent Report. Elizabeth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elizabeth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Elizabeth Rent Report. Elizabeth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elizabeth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Elizabeth rents held steady over the past month

Elizabeth rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Elizabeth stand at $1,162 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,384 for a two-bedroom. Elizabeth's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Elizabeth over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Elizabeth

    As rents have fallen moderately in Elizabeth, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Elizabeth is less affordable for renters.

    • Elizabeth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,384 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% decline in Elizabeth.
    • While rents in Elizabeth fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Elizabeth than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

