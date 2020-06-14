Apartment List
382 Apartments for rent in Elizabeth, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Elizabeth renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Elmora
9 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Elmora
4 Units Available
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.

Dayton - Weequahic Park
1 Unit Available
1341 NORTH AVE A1Z
1341 North Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 235952 FULLY RENOVATED IN UNIT LAUNDRY DISHWASHER FITNESS CENTER COMING SOON ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PET FRIENDLY PARKING GARAGE BREAKFAST BAR OPEN LAYOUT ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Downtown Elizabeth
1 Unit Available
801 N Broad St G5Z
801 N Broad St, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 282887 HUGE MAGNIFICENT PORCH FITNESS CENTER COMING SOON ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PET FRIENDLY PARKING GARAGE BREAKFAST BAR OPEN LAYOUT ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Elizabeth
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
Studio
$1,850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1199 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.

Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
222 AVENUE E
222 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1333 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath plus home office and terrace. Welcome to Lofts Two22, Bayonne’s brand new sleek, modern and spacious apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Elizabeth
Harrison
33 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,058
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Greenville
22 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1178 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station
Springfield - Belmont
34 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Pamrapo
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Harrison
14 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,845
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Constable Hook
30 Units Available
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,740
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY HAVE 1 & 2 BEDROOMS STARTING AT $1736!* Welcome to 19 East. Casual luxury created with convenience in mind. Here, you'll enjoy the best of contemporary living on a truly personal level.
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Newark Central Business District
29 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,127
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
West Belmar
23 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Newark Central Business District
52 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,726
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1125 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Pamrapo
48 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,875
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Harrison
17 Units Available
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,015
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,578
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
City Guide for Elizabeth, NJ

Elizabeth, NJ: One of "America's 50 Greenest Cities." (Popular Science)

Elizabeth, New Jersey, is a city that also knows how to relax. It's home to 46 parks, ranging from water parks for kids to nice green spaces. You'll have to look hard and bargain well to get a good deal when you search for an apartment. Getting an all-bills-paid apartment in Elizabeth, won't be the easiest, but it's your best chance to save your arm and leg. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Elizabeth, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Elizabeth renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

