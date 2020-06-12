265 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elizabeth, NJ

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
139 WASHINGTON AVE
139 Washington Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION- Be the first one to live in this beautiful new house, featuring spacious livingroom/dinningroom with slice doors, Kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops . 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elizabeth Port
1 Unit Available
443 Fulton St 2nd FL
443 Fulton St, Elizabeth, NJ
443 Fulton 2nd FL - Property Id: 208725 This is a 4 bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment. Newly renovated with new appliances. Very close to transportation, only 1.5 hours away from NYC. Will accept housing vouchers.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elizabeth Port
1 Unit Available
443 Fulton St 1st FL
443 Fulton Street, Elizabeth, NJ
443 Fulton 1st FL - Property Id: 208717 This is a 4 bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment. Newly renovated with new appliances. Very close to transportation, only 1.5 hours away from NYC. Will accept housing vouchers.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elizabeth Port
1 Unit Available
77 E Jersey St 1
77 E Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
Fully Renovated 4 Bedroom near Waterfront - Property Id: 270656 Stunning 1st Floor-4 Bedroom in Central Area Fully Renovated and Ready to Move-In Near the Waterfront Near Shops, Restaurants, Jersey Gardens and Newark Airport Near NJ Turnpike, RT

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Midtown Elizabeth
1 Unit Available
1080-1082 E GRAND ST
1080-1082 East Grand Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious New Construction, 3 bed 2 bath apartment, in excellent location, close to train station, bus stops and major highways making commute to NYC or anywhere in New Jersey easy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Keighry Head
1 Unit Available
314-316 MADISON AVE
314 Madison Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Comfortable apartment 3 Beds 1 Bath

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Keighry Head
1 Unit Available
923-925 EMMA ST
923-925 Emma Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Lovely 3 bedrooms 1 full bath apt in a recently updated 2 family house. Eat in kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath on the 1st floor. Hardwood floors throughout the apt.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North End
1 Unit Available
704 SOUTH PARK ST
704 Park Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Fee paid by owner. Virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HjXrCoJefmnNew construction, won't long last. This favorably sized three bedroom, two bathroom apartment is surrounded by all that Elizabeth has to offer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Elizabeth Port
1 Unit Available
221 CLARK PL 1
221 Clark Place, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Phenomenal 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with hardwood floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen and bath! Central air and heating, vinyl energy efficient windows and conveniently close to major forms of transportation!

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Keighry Head
1 Unit Available
939 BOND ST
939 Bond Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Pet-Friendly 3BR 2FB apartment w/ MASTER SUITE in this beautiful new house. Be the FIRST to live here! Great location near Rt 1&9. 6 blocks to train. Bus stop on every corner! Pet breed and size restrictions apply.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Quality Hill
1 Unit Available
435 S BROAD ST
435 South Broad Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
RENTING 2nd FLOORS WITH 3 BEDROOMS , DINNING ROOM LIVING ROOM , TENANT ARE ALLOW TO USE YARD , 1 PARKING SPOT , VERY CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATIONS THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT 435 SOUTH BROAD ELIZABETH ST 2nd FLOOR TENANTS NEED Credit - Rpt 1
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,725
1348 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
367 Ave A 1
367 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom on the 1st floor - Property Id: 126627 Stunning 3 Bedroom Apartment in a Great Area. Near G. Thomas DiDomenico Park Washer/Dryer in basement This 1st Floor Unit will NOT last.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
171 West 8th ST
171 West 8th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Available 08/01/20 Duplex 5 bedrooms w/parking, NO REALTOR'S FEE - Property Id: 72315 Duplex spacious 5 bedroom apartment, large living room, large dining room, eat in kitchen, hardwood floor, 1.5 bathrooms with parking.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
516 AVENUE A
516 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful and spacious 3 1/2 bedroom semi furnished apartment. Very spacious and well throughout setup. Call today for an appointment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Roselle Park
1 Unit Available
143 E COLFAX AVE
143 Colfax Avenue East, Roselle Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This is a split level home. At the end of the grade level entry is a full bath w/a hook-up for a washer & a multi purpose rm. On the first floor is the living rm and dining L, and EI kitchen. The 2nd level has two large brs and a full bath.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
311 AVENUE A
311 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Renovated 2nd floor apartment located downtown Bayonne. Features include large open layout of living & dining room, eat in kitchen, & walk in pantry. Newer flooring, washer/dryer hookup in basement, use of yard, addition attic storage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
162 WEST 9TH ST
162 West 9th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom apartment on a quiet tree-line block in downtown Bayonne! Only a few blocks away from 8th st lightrail, shops and restaurants. Tons of light and space throughout! Call today for a private showing!

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Weequahic
1 Unit Available
47-49 GRUMMAN AVE
47-49 Grumman Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOVELY HOME LOCATED IN THE HISTORICAL SECTION OF NEWARK,3. BEDROOM APARTMENT, INCLUDED WET BAR,BREAKFAST NOOK,DINING ROOM, FLOOR TO CEILING FIREPLACE, SUN PARLOR, CEDAR CLOSET, AND LOADS OF CHARM.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
331 ASHTON AVE
331 Ashton Avenue, Linden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
A MUST SEE! Completely renovated 3 bedrooms apartment conveniently located near shops, restaurants and transportation. Modern Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and new countertops. Contemporary bathroom with newer fixtures.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bayway
1 Unit Available
1610 GRIER AVE
1610 Grier Avenue, Linden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Apartment for rent, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room/dining room, eat-in kitchen, central air/heat, HW floors, close to transportation and hwy. No smoking, no use of yard, driveway or basement. Small pet allowed, breed number restriction

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
275 AVENUE E
275 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1550 sqft
LANDLORD PAYS FEE --- Great location for 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment in a private 2 family home. Gorgeously renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances included with center island and stunning quartz counter tops.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
154 WEST 22ND ST
154 West 22nd Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lovely 3 bedroom apt. with beautiful hardwood floors, Living/Dining room combo. updated bath & kitchen. Parking for one.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
172 WEST 10TH ST
172 West 10th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Lovely, large duplex apartment with all the bells and whistles. Large kitchen with granite countertops, deck, large bedroom's and two car parking. (back to back) - view of bay. 2 full baths, one on each floor.

June 2020 Elizabeth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Elizabeth Rent Report. Elizabeth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elizabeth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Elizabeth rents held steady over the past month

Elizabeth rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Elizabeth stand at $1,162 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,384 for a two-bedroom. Elizabeth's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Elizabeth over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Elizabeth

    As rents have fallen moderately in Elizabeth, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Elizabeth is less affordable for renters.

    • Elizabeth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,384 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% decline in Elizabeth.
    • While rents in Elizabeth fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Elizabeth than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

