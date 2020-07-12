/
206 Apartments for rent in Elmora, Elizabeth, NJ
Linden Arms
811 Linden Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
825 sqft
Downtown Convenience, Country Charm. Linden Arms is a friendly community offering top of the line service, amenities, and value tucked away in a quiet part of town.
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. LEASING SPECIALs: First month free ON SELECT UNITS.
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,130
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1138 sqft
Chilton Towers has all the conveniences of high rise living just 25 minutes from New York City! Located in the beautiful Elmora section of Elizabeth, residents can walk to shopping, schools, public transportation, and are minutes from Routes 1, 9,
13 Newcomb Pl 2
13 Newcomb Place, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1100 sqft
Unit 2 Available 10/05/20 Ribau - Property Id: 155053 Three bedroom, eat in kitchen, full bathroom and large living room all located on a quiet small street. Easy access to public transportation, five minute car ride from Elizabeth Train Station.
425 Cherry St B2Z
425 Cherry Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
425 CHERRY STREET ELIZABETH NJ - Property Id: 293314 BEAUTIFULLY FULLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED HARDWOOD NEAR TRANSPORTATION 620+ CREDIT SCORE MUST MAKE GROSS INCOME 3X THE MONTHLY RENT NO EVICTIONS CALL OR TEXT
307 WESTFIELD
307 Westfield Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
This lovely two bedroom rental is totally updated and has everything you need. Bright open concept main living area has vaulted ceilings, large eat in kitchen with dishwasher, fridge and gas range/oven and hardwood floors.
357 W End Ave
357 West End Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
357 west end ave - Property Id: 290136 One bed one bath hardwood floors throughout great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check to view any listing.
711 CLEVELAND AVE
711 Cleveland Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
LOCATION! Highly sought-after Elmora Section of Elizabeth & walking distance to KEAN University! Beautiful 4 Bed & 1.5 Bath; Large Living Rm, Formal Din, EIK, Washer & Dryer Included, Full Basement.
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Elizabeth Gardens
648 Jefferson Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NESTLED AMONGST A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD sits Elizabeth Gardens. This quaint apartment rental community has been completely renovated with new carpet, new windows, appliances, hallways and parking lot.
211 n park ave 2
211 Park Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
211 - Property Id: 292271 Very cozey 2 bedroom located in a nice neighborhood. 2nd floor walk-up newly painted modern kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors throughout this home plenty storage space.
1341 north ave, E9H
1341 North Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 280307 FITNESS CENTER COMING SOON ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PET FRIENDLY PARKING GARAGE BREAKFAST BAR OPEN LAYOUT ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
801 N Broad St G5Z
801 N Broad St, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 282887 HUGE MAGNIFICENT PORCH FITNESS CENTER COMING SOON ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PET FRIENDLY PARKING GARAGE BREAKFAST BAR OPEN LAYOUT ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Carolyn Ter B
1 Carolyn Terrace, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
411 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom commuters dream in a park like setting - Property Id: 312490 This clean, bright, airy, second floor, 1 bedroom end unit, is a lovely place to call home.
1126 Drake Avenue
1126 Drake Avenue, Roselle, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
675 sqft
2 bed 1 bath updated apartment 1 block from bustop, 1 block from groceries, updated and only two blocks from the upcoming linden station shopping development! Application: https://www.hemlane.
364 Williamson Street
364 Williamson Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
625 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment Large Living RoomSpacious KitchenDining Area Large BedroomUpdated BathroomWoof Flooring Large Closets Heat & Hot Water Included Laundry Room on-premises Parking Include br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and
495 CATHERINE ST
495 Catherine Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
This beautiful natural light-filled apartment has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms The Master Bedroom features a large walk-in closet and bathroom A MUST SEE.
742 FAY AVE
742 Fay Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
870 sqft
ALL INCLUDED!! Yes. this first-floor apartment is being rented with utilities, cable, Internet, full appliances, and security system. Well kept house with solid wood floor, and SS kitchen appliances.
987 LORRAINE AVE
987 Lorraine Avenue, Union County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2nd floor apartment on a 2 unit house, 2 bedrooms,kitchen, living room and dining room, 1 car garage with 1 parking space in the driveway. Hardwood floors. Laundry Hookup available in the basement. NO PETS.
1289 STATE ST
1289 State Street, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Move in Ready 2nd floor apartment featuring 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. central ac, dishwasher, gas stove, ss appliances. just beautiful! Renovated in 2019
1131 MIDDLESEX ST
1131 Middlesex Street, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Completely renovated, lovely 2 bed/1bath apt in a 2 family home, spacious, wood floors, granite countertops, Eat in kitchen, new SS appliances, Central Air, hardwood floors, 1 parking available.
1089 Anna St
1089 Anna Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2600 sqft
First floor apartment in a 2-family house – The entire apartment has 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, and bathroom ($1850 including all utilities) MORE ABOUT THIS APARTMENT Spacious apartment in a great location in Elizabeth with a
