Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

198 Apartments for rent in Elizabeth, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elizabeth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Elmora
Linden Arms
811 Linden Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
825 sqft
Downtown Convenience, Country Charm. Linden Arms is a friendly community offering top of the line service, amenities, and value tucked away in a quiet part of town.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Elmora
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. LEASING SPECIALs: First month free ON SELECT UNITS.
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Elizabeth Gardens
648 Jefferson Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NESTLED AMONGST A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD sits Elizabeth Gardens. This quaint apartment rental community has been completely renovated with new carpet, new windows, appliances, hallways and parking lot.
Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Contact for Availability
Elmora
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
11 Units Available
Elmora
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1138 sqft
Chilton Towers has all the conveniences of high rise living just 25 minutes from New York City! Located in the beautiful Elmora section of Elizabeth, residents can walk to shopping, schools, public transportation, and are minutes from Routes 1, 9,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dayton - Weequahic Park
1341 north ave, E9H
1341 North Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 280307 FITNESS CENTER COMING SOON ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PET FRIENDLY PARKING GARAGE BREAKFAST BAR OPEN LAYOUT ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bayway
713-715 POLONIA AVE
713-715 Polonia Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2nd FL Unit - 2 BDRM w/ closets, 1 BDRM/office, 1 Bath, wood Floors, Kitchen w/ SS Appliances Frig Included, Stove has Air Fryer Option, Granite Counters, LAUNDRY Hook Up & Large Storage in BASEMENT.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
801 N Broad St G5Z
801 N Broad St, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 282887 HUGE MAGNIFICENT PORCH FITNESS CENTER COMING SOON ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PET FRIENDLY PARKING GARAGE BREAKFAST BAR OPEN LAYOUT ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Quality Hill
364 Williamson Street
364 Williamson Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
625 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment Large Living RoomSpacious KitchenDining Area Large BedroomUpdated BathroomWoof Flooring Large Closets Heat & Hot Water Included Laundry Room on-premises Parking Include br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
712-714 MONROE AVE
712 Monroe Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Awesome brand new three bedrooms, three full baths, 1st floor plus ground floor, kitchen w countertop granite cabinets, liv rm, din rm, master bedroom w walk-in closets, spacious rooms, near the train station, park, shopping, schools, storage room,

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Peterstown
313 PALMER ST
313 Palmer Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Don't miss out on this 2nd Floor Apartment! Features include 3 Bedrooms, Eat in Kitchen, 1 Full Bathroom, Living Room, Dining Room, 1 Car Garage Parking Plus 1 Parking Spot, Will be Freshly Painted & More...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elmora
357 W End Ave
357 West End Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
357 west end ave - Property Id: 290136 One bed one bath hardwood floors throughout great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check to view any listing.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Elmora
711 CLEVELAND AVE
711 Cleveland Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
LOCATION! Highly sought-after Elmora Section of Elizabeth & walking distance to KEAN University! Beautiful 4 Bed & 1.5 Bath; Large Living Rm, Formal Din, EIK, Washer & Dryer Included, Full Basement.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Keighry Head
1089 Anna St
1089 Anna Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2600 sqft
First floor apartment in a 2-family house – The entire apartment has 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, and bathroom ($1850 including all utilities) MORE ABOUT THIS APARTMENT Spacious apartment in a great location in Elizabeth with a

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Elizabeth Port
326 BOND ST
326 Bond Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great opportunity to rent a spacious apartment. Recently updated. Brand new hardwood floors throughout and freshly painted. 1st floor unit includes 3 bedrooms,1 bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Midtown Elizabeth
1079 E Jersey St C2
1079 East Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
RENOVATED 1 BR APT FOR RENT IN ELIZABETH - Property Id: 252458 --NO BROKER FEE- --ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED BESIDES ELECTRIC-- --PARKING AVAILABLE FOR $50-- --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --MODERN BATHROOM-- --SUNNY AND

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Quality Hill
435 S BROAD ST
435 South Broad Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
RENTING 2nd FLOORS WITH 3 BEDROOMS , DINNING ROOM LIVING ROOM , TENANT ARE ALLOW TO USE YARD , 1 PARKING SPOT , VERY CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATIONS THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT 435 SOUTH BROAD ELIZABETH ST 2nd FLOOR TENANTS NEED Credit - Rpt 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bayway
622 BRITTON ST
622 Britton Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Immaculate single family house featuring living-room, formal dining room, eat-in-kitchen, 2 full bathrooms, finished basement with laundry room and walk in closet. The master was converted from 2 to 1 bedroom and is huge with a walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Elizabeth
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Elmora
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,130
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
211 n park ave 2
211 Park Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
211 - Property Id: 292271 Very cozey 2 bedroom located in a nice neighborhood. 2nd floor walk-up newly painted modern kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors throughout this home plenty storage space.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roselle
1 Carolyn Ter B
1 Carolyn Terrace, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
411 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom commuters dream in a park like setting - Property Id: 312490 This clean, bright, airy, second floor, 1 bedroom end unit, is a lovely place to call home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roselle
1126 Drake Avenue
1126 Drake Avenue, Roselle, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
675 sqft
2 bed 1 bath updated apartment 1 block from bustop, 1 block from groceries, updated and only two blocks from the upcoming linden station shopping development! Application: https://www.hemlane.

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
20 Units Available
Constable Hook
222 AVENUE E
222 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,999
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1359 sqft
Lofts Two22 offers it all! Perfectly situated right at the Lightrail Station that links the growing cities of the Hudson River Waterfront, these luxury rentals feature 1 and 2 bedroom units with select units offering balconies or terrace space.
City Guide for Elizabeth, NJ

Elizabeth, NJ: One of "America's 50 Greenest Cities." (Popular Science)

Elizabeth, New Jersey, is a city that also knows how to relax. It's home to 46 parks, ranging from water parks for kids to nice green spaces. You'll have to look hard and bargain well to get a good deal when you search for an apartment. Getting an all-bills-paid apartment in Elizabeth, won't be the easiest, but it's your best chance to save your arm and leg. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Elizabeth, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elizabeth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

