Last updated June 12 2020

188 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elizabeth, NJ

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
Elmora
7 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Elmora
4 Units Available
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
1 of 15

Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Elmora
Contact for Availability
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elizabeth Port
1 Unit Available
515 Elizabeth Ave
515 Elizabeth Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
A spacious luxurious 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom - Property Id: 157212 A spacious luxurious 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom porch to facing front of the building located near Newark Airport, major highways (NJ TPK, 78, Pulaski, 1&9!), and public

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dayton - Weequahic Park
1 Unit Available
1341 North Ave 1a
1341 North Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful 2 br apt in unit laundry all utilities - Property Id: 276053 =2 bedrooms= =All utilities included= =First floor= =Laundry in unit= =Sunny and spacious= =Parking available $75= =Pets $250 upfront $35 per month= =Landlord requires 600

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dayton - Weequahic Park
1 Unit Available
1341 NORTH AVE A1Z
1341 North Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 235952 FULLY RENOVATED IN UNIT LAUNDRY DISHWASHER FITNESS CENTER COMING SOON ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PET FRIENDLY PARKING GARAGE BREAKFAST BAR OPEN LAYOUT ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Keighry Head
1 Unit Available
1089 Anna St
1089 Anna Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2600 sqft
First floor apartment in a 2 family house – The entire apartment has 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom ($1850 including all utilities) MORE ABOUT THIS APARTMENT Spacious apartment in a great location in Elizabeth with a 12

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
433 ROSEHILL PL
433 Rosehill Place, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Newly renovated 2 BR 2nd flr. apt. Tenant pays own utilities & provides own refridge. No washing mach. allowed in the apt. Pet restriction & $100. pet security required. NTN report required
Results within 1 mile of Elizabeth
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 of 81

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1199 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roselle
1 Unit Available
1126 Drake Avenue
1126 Drake Avenue, Roselle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
675 sqft
2 bed 1 bath updated apartment 1 block from bustop, 1 block from groceries, updated and only two blocks from the upcoming linden station shopping development! Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Dayton - Weequahic Park
1 Unit Available
46 DAYTON ST
46 Dayton St, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Enjoy the view from the Front Porch. 1st Floor Apt. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath located 5 minutes from Newark Airport , 20-30 minutes to New York City. Recreational Park across the st. Need NTN report

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
214 AVENUE A
214 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Updated 2 bedroom condo close to the light rail. This 2 bedroom condo offers a parking spot and a laundry room. It has a large bedroom with a walk-in closet, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of storage space, and is freshly painted.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
200 PARK RD
200 Park Rd, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1134 sqft
Light & Bright Modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo! Freshly painted in an elevator building in Bayonne NJ with included parking. Great location with views of the Bay from the terrace.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
147 WEST 10TH ST
147 West 10th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Small remodeled 2 bedroom apartment near 8th St. Light Rail Station. Ideal for 1 or 2 people. Realtor fee paid my tenant. Won't last! No washer dryer, no parking, no pets, no smoking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
124 NORTH ST
124 North Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful condo for rent. This unit features 2 bedrooms, hardwood floors, new bathroom, one car parking, and laundry room on the premises for your convenience.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
222 AVENUE E
222 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1333 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath plus home office and terrace. Welcome to Lofts Two22, Bayonne’s brand new sleek, modern and spacious apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Elizabeth
1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Pamrapo
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1240 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Harrison
15 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Harrison
32 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
6 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.

Elizabeth rents held steady over the past month

Elizabeth rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Elizabeth stand at $1,162 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,384 for a two-bedroom. Elizabeth's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Elizabeth over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Elizabeth

    As rents have fallen moderately in Elizabeth, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Elizabeth is less affordable for renters.

    • Elizabeth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,384 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% decline in Elizabeth.
    • While rents in Elizabeth fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Elizabeth than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

