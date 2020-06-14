Apartment List
267 Apartments for rent in Elizabeth, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elizabeth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Elmora
9 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Elmora
4 Units Available
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Downtown Elizabeth
2 Units Available
Elizabeth Gardens
648 Jefferson Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NESTLED AMONGST A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD sits Elizabeth Gardens. This quaint apartment rental community has been completely renovated with new carpet, new windows, appliances, hallways and parking lot.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Elmora
Contact for Availability
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Elmora
1 Unit Available
357 W End Ave
357 West End Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
357 west end ave - Property Id: 290136 One bed one bath hardwood floors throughout great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check to view any listing.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Elizabeth Port
1 Unit Available
77 E Jersey St 1
77 E Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Fully Renovated 4 Bedroom near Waterfront - Property Id: 270656 Stunning 1st Floor-4 Bedroom in Central Area Fully Renovated and Ready to Move-In Near the Waterfront Near Shops, Restaurants, Jersey Gardens and Newark Airport Near NJ Turnpike, RT

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elizabeth Port
1 Unit Available
326 BOND ST
326 Bond Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great opportunity to rent a spacious apartment. Recently updated. Brand new hardwood floors throughout and freshly painted. 1st floor unit includes 3 bedrooms,1 bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
139 WASHINGTON AVE
139 Washington Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION- Be the first one to live in this beautiful new house, featuring spacious livingroom/dinningroom with slice doors, Kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops . 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Keighry Head
1 Unit Available
923-925 EMMA ST
923-925 Emma Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 3 bedrooms 1 full bath apt in a recently updated 2 family house. Eat in kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath on the 1st floor. Hardwood floors throughout the apt.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elizabeth Port
1 Unit Available
221 CLARK PL 1
221 Clark Place, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Phenomenal 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with hardwood floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen and bath! Central air and heating, vinyl energy efficient windows and conveniently close to major forms of transportation!

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Midtown Elizabeth
1 Unit Available
1079 E Jersey St C2
1079 East Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
RENOVATED 1 BR APT FOR RENT IN ELIZABETH - Property Id: 252458 --NO BROKER FEE- --ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED BESIDES ELECTRIC-- --PARKING AVAILABLE FOR $50-- --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --MODERN BATHROOM-- --SUNNY AND
Results within 1 mile of Elizabeth
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
Studio
$1,850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1199 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
367 Ave A 1
367 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom on the 1st floor - Property Id: 126627 Stunning 3 Bedroom Apartment in a Great Area. Near G. Thomas DiDomenico Park Washer/Dryer in basement This 1st Floor Unit will NOT last.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
211 n park ave 2
211 Park Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
211 - Property Id: 292271 Very cozey 2 bedroom located in a nice neighborhood. 2nd floor walk-up newly painted modern kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors throughout this home plenty storage space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
171 West 8th ST
171 West 8th Street, Bayonne, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 08/01/20 Duplex 5 bedrooms w/parking, NO REALTOR'S FEE - Property Id: 72315 Duplex spacious 5 bedroom apartment, large living room, large dining room, eat in kitchen, hardwood floor, 1.5 bathrooms with parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
214 AVENUE A
214 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Updated 2 bedroom condo close to the light rail. This 2 bedroom condo offers a parking spot and a laundry room. It has a large bedroom with a walk-in closet, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of storage space, and is freshly painted.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
275 AVENUE E
275 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1550 sqft
LANDLORD PAYS FEE --- Great location for 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment in a private 2 family home. Gorgeously renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances included with center island and stunning quartz counter tops.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
124 NORTH ST
124 North Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful condo for rent. This unit features 2 bedrooms, hardwood floors, new bathroom, one car parking, and laundry room on the premises for your convenience.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
154 WEST 22ND ST
154 West 22nd Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lovely 3 bedroom apt. with beautiful hardwood floors, Living/Dining room combo. updated bath & kitchen. Parking for one.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
222 AVENUE E
222 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1333 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath plus home office and terrace. Welcome to Lofts Two22, Bayonne’s brand new sleek, modern and spacious apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Elizabeth
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Elizabeth, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elizabeth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

