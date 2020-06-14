131 Furnished Apartments for rent in Elizabeth, NJ

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Midtown Elizabeth
1 Unit Available
1080-1082 E GRAND ST
1080-1082 East Grand Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious New Construction, 3 bed 2 bath apartment, in excellent location, close to train station, bus stops and major highways making commute to NYC or anywhere in New Jersey easy.
Results within 1 mile of Elizabeth
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
516 AVENUE A
516 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and spacious 3 1/2 bedroom semi furnished apartment. Very spacious and well throughout setup. Call today for an appointment.
Results within 5 miles of Elizabeth
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Springfield - Belmont
34 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Side
1 Unit Available
175 Ege Avenue
175 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2210 sqft
A spacious well furnished apt, 1283 sqft with high ceiling and 3 luxury bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge living rooms and new eat in kitchen, closets, fixtures, flooring, tile, and balcony with nice landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westerleigh
1 Unit Available
460 Crystal Ave 2
460 Crystal Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 WESTERLEIGH: 3 BEDROOMS - Property Id: 231494 WESTERLEIGH: six rooms 3 bedrooms full BATH gleaming hardwood floors throughout, formal living /dining rooms eat-in kitchen, wood cabinets ceramic tile floor, - full bath

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Graniteville
1 Unit Available
76 Wolkoff Lane
76 Wolkoff Lane, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
778 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi level condo. 1 bedroom with loft, fully furnished.Just move right in! Tenant pays own utilities. Comes with 1 assigned parking space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Greenville
1 Unit Available
50 COLLEGE ST
50 College Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
NO BROKER FEE! Text or call Frantz to schedule a private tour or walk through video. Looking for a safe private furnished townhouse to call home? Look no further.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1010 GIFFORD CT
1010 Gifford Court, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Apartment NEW CONSTRUCTION-Chic open floor plan apartment with one full bath. Located on a quiet cul de sac in the Battlehill section. The unit is approximately two minutes from Costco, LA Fitness, restaurants, and post office.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Greenville
1 Unit Available
16 College Street
16 College Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome features connecting living room to dining room open layout. Hardwood floors throughout. Dishwasher & w/d in unit plus 2 car driveway. Flexible lease terms. Furnished & unfurnished units available.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Ironbound
1 Unit Available
135 DELANCY ST
135 Delancey Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH FURNISHED APARTMENT ON EXCELLENT CONDITION IDEAL FOR 3 ADULTS CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS CENTRAL AIR & HEAT HURRY HURRY WILL NOT LAST

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
465-73 VALLEY ST
465-73 Valley Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There isn't another unit like this one!!! HEAT AND HW INCLUDED fully and tastefully renovated 1 bedroom apartment located minutes from both South Orange and Maplewood train stations and downtown areas, 1 block from Stop & Shop and so much more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
123 BAKER ST
123 Baker St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Bright, sunny & immaculate, this 2 BR unit is professionally decorated and fully-furnished. Flexible lease term available. Central AC, hardwood floors. Available June 16, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Elizabeth
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Waterfront
217 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,389
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Jersey City
44 Units Available
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,595
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,965
1326 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and oversized windows for ample sunlight. A pet-friendly community with heated pools, fitness center, and barbecue stations. Close to Essex Street Light rail Station.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
The Waterfront
8 Units Available
Warren at York
120 York St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,420
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,820
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1185 sqft
Smart homes overlooking the Hudson River, with digital keys, hardwood flooring, and oversized windows. Within walking distance from NY Waterway, this pet-friendly community has free Wi-Fi, billiards rooms, and a dog park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Village
1 Unit Available
20 7TH AVE NEW YORK 4
20 7th Avenue South, New York, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,800
1500 sqft
WEST VILLAGE DREAM 4BR/2BTH/TERRACE DOORMAN BLDG - Property Id: 232636 Gorgeous corner unit loft 4 bedrooms 2 baths with a huge terrace. the apartment features huge bedrooms - each will fit a king size bed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
223 Bloomfield St
223 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,800
681 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Spacious apartment downtown - Property Id: 144729 One bedroom condo in lovely elevator building on downtown Bloomfield Street. 5min walk to PATH/NJ transit and ferry, 3min to Hoboken waterfront, 1 block from bus stop.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Financial District
1 Unit Available
20 West St 33C
20 West St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,300
Furnished Studio - Property Id: 289963 Roof top, terrace, massage room, gym Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289963 Property Id 289963 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816762)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bergen - Lafayette
1 Unit Available
646 Montgomery St 3R
646 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
646 MONTGOMERY STREET, UNIT 3R, JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 286746 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2400.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
646 Montgomery St 1F
646 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
646 MONTGOMERY STREET, UNIT 1F, JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 286731 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2400.

June 2020 Elizabeth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Elizabeth Rent Report. Elizabeth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elizabeth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Elizabeth Rent Report. Elizabeth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elizabeth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Elizabeth rents held steady over the past month

Elizabeth rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Elizabeth stand at $1,162 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,384 for a two-bedroom. Elizabeth's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Elizabeth over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Elizabeth

    As rents have fallen moderately in Elizabeth, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Elizabeth is less affordable for renters.

    • Elizabeth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,384 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% decline in Elizabeth.
    • While rents in Elizabeth fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Elizabeth than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

