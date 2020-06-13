Apartment List
122 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Elizabeth, NJ

Finding an apartment in Elizabeth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Elmora
4 Units Available
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dayton - Weequahic Park
1 Unit Available
1341 NORTH AVE A1Z
1341 North Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 235952 FULLY RENOVATED IN UNIT LAUNDRY DISHWASHER FITNESS CENTER COMING SOON ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PET FRIENDLY PARKING GARAGE BREAKFAST BAR OPEN LAYOUT ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elizabeth Port
1 Unit Available
515 Elizabeth Ave
515 Elizabeth Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
A spacious luxurious 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom - Property Id: 157212 A spacious luxurious 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom porch to facing front of the building located near Newark Airport, major highways (NJ TPK, 78, Pulaski, 1&9!), and public

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dayton - Weequahic Park
1 Unit Available
1341 North Ave 1a
1341 North Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful 2 br apt in unit laundry all utilities - Property Id: 276053 =2 bedrooms= =All utilities included= =First floor= =Laundry in unit= =Sunny and spacious= =Parking available $75= =Pets $250 upfront $35 per month= =Landlord requires 600

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Elizabeth
1 Unit Available
801 N Broad St G5Z
801 N Broad St, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 282887 HUGE MAGNIFICENT PORCH FITNESS CENTER COMING SOON ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PET FRIENDLY PARKING GARAGE BREAKFAST BAR OPEN LAYOUT ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Keighry Head
1 Unit Available
923-925 EMMA ST
923-925 Emma Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 3 bedrooms 1 full bath apt in a recently updated 2 family house. Eat in kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath on the 1st floor. Hardwood floors throughout the apt.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North End
1 Unit Available
704 SOUTH PARK ST
704 Park Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Fee paid by owner. Virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HjXrCoJefmnNew construction, won't long last. This favorably sized three bedroom, two bathroom apartment is surrounded by all that Elizabeth has to offer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Keighry Head
1 Unit Available
1089 Anna St
1089 Anna Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2600 sqft
First floor apartment in a 2 family house – The entire apartment has 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom ($1850 including all utilities) MORE ABOUT THIS APARTMENT Spacious apartment in a great location in Elizabeth with a 12

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Keighry Head
1 Unit Available
939 BOND ST
939 Bond Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Pet-Friendly 3BR 2FB apartment w/ MASTER SUITE in this beautiful new house. Be the FIRST to live here! Great location near Rt 1&9. 6 blocks to train. Bus stop on every corner! Pet breed and size restrictions apply.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
433 ROSEHILL PL
433 Rosehill Place, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Newly renovated 2 BR 2nd flr. apt. Tenant pays own utilities & provides own refridge. No washing mach. allowed in the apt. Pet restriction & $100. pet security required. NTN report required
Results within 1 mile of Elizabeth
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1113 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
Studio
$1,850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1199 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
367 Ave A 1
367 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom on the 1st floor - Property Id: 126627 Stunning 3 Bedroom Apartment in a Great Area. Near G. Thomas DiDomenico Park Washer/Dryer in basement This 1st Floor Unit will NOT last.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bayway
1 Unit Available
1610 GRIER AVE
1610 Grier Avenue, Linden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Apartment for rent, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room/dining room, eat-in kitchen, central air/heat, HW floors, close to transportation and hwy. No smoking, no use of yard, driveway or basement. Small pet allowed, breed number restriction
Results within 5 miles of Elizabeth
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Newark Central Business District
53 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,726
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Pamrapo
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Harrison
15 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,690
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Constable Hook
30 Units Available
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,740
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY HAVE 1 & 2 BEDROOMS STARTING AT $1736!* Welcome to 19 East. Casual luxury created with convenience in mind. Here, you'll enjoy the best of contemporary living on a truly personal level.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Park Ridge Apartments
248 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
The Park Ridge Apartments located at 240-248 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming apartment community consisting of 24 large one bedroom apartments with hardwood floor, over size rooms and large open floor plan with a dining room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
City Guide for Elizabeth, NJ

Elizabeth, NJ: One of "America's 50 Greenest Cities." (Popular Science)

Elizabeth, New Jersey, is a city that also knows how to relax. It's home to 46 parks, ranging from water parks for kids to nice green spaces. You'll have to look hard and bargain well to get a good deal when you search for an apartment. Getting an all-bills-paid apartment in Elizabeth, won't be the easiest, but it's your best chance to save your arm and leg. See more

