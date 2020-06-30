Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverview Gardens.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
courtyard
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Riverview Gardens have any available units?
Riverview Gardens has 4 units available starting at $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Riverview Gardens have?
Some of Riverview Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverview Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Riverview Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.