north end
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM
25 Apartments for rent in North End, Nashua, NH
22 Units Available
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
25 1/2 Fairmount Street
25 1/2 Fairmount St, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR Cape in North End - Property Id: 71658 Seven room, expanded cape style house on multi-unit property. New paint and flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,605
2437 sqft
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many
1 Unit Available
15 Railroad Square - 10
15 Railroad Square, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
960 sqft
Virtual Tour (click below) Spacious 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, apartment. Eat-in kitchen, large living room, new floors, paint, lighting, appliances. Parking off-street for 1 car. Laundry hookups in the unit.
Results within 1 mile of North End
2 Units Available
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
772 sqft
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!
1 Unit Available
45 Derry Street
45 Derry Street, Hudson, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Nice 2 room 1 bedroom washer dryer included. All Utilities included, ,yard, parking for 2 vehicles close to everything. Pets under 10lbs negotiable., Walk to all shops. Only good credit and job, non smokers. Broker interest.
Results within 5 miles of North End
25 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,536
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
38 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,291
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1138 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
Studio
$1,750
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV
1 Unit Available
76 Pinecrest Rd
76 Pinecrest Road, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
Don't miss out on the chance to rent a four bedroom, 2000 sqft home in sought after Litchfield! Experience two levels of cool living with central air conditioning and dual climate zones for upstairs and down.
1 Unit Available
24 Cadogan Way
24 Cadogan Way, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1224 sqft
South Nashua townhouse, two bedrooms with three baths, good sized living room , plenty of closet space, 1224 square footage, access to pool, tennis courts,near highway for commuting, please No pets. Unit need a little paint & cleaning.
1 Unit Available
6 Foxmoor Circle
6 Foxmoor Circle, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1959 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Kessler Farms with finished lower level available to rent 1st of September. 1st floor offers lv rm, large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets,1st flr laundry.
1 Unit Available
57 Talent Road
57 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1876 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for August 1,2020 occupancy. Credit references background required. 3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooks large backyard. Approximately 1 acre of partly fenced outside area .
1 Unit Available
72 Cadogan Way
72 Cadogan Way, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
A nice 2 bedroom Townhouse in Meadowview. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath and 2 closets. A full bath on 2nd floor and 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Non smoking, no pets. Credit and background check required. Available July 1st.
1 Unit Available
4 Strawberry Bank Road
4 Strawberry Bank Road, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
653 sqft
First Floor unit at Partridge Berry Hills, conveniently located off exit 1, just over the MA/NH state line. Recently updated plank flooring and freshly painted.
Results within 10 miles of North End
5 Units Available
River Crossing
2 Village Ln, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,210
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
795 sqft
River Crossing, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in Tyngsboro, is quiet, spacious and open. Take advantage of tax free shopping in nearby New Hampshire and enjoy the tranquility of country living at its very best.
1 Unit Available
22 Olde Country Road
22 Olde Country Village Road, Londonderry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Townhouse in Londonderry - 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Townhouse in Olde Country Village. Finished basement with two rooms. Can be used as additional bedrooms, playroom, office, etc. One pet ok. Small dog or cat. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 Unit Available
3 Burberry Ct
3 Burberry Ct, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1650 sqft
Available 08/18/20 SPACIOUS Birches TOWNHOUSE W/2 Bedrooms PLUS LOFT - Property Id: 319545 QUIET, secluded, & friendly RESIDENTIAL neighborhood INTERIOR FEATURES * Bright; stunning unit with lots of windows * Remodeled kitchen w/new soft-close
1 Unit Available
1 Colonial Drive Unit 4
1 Colonial Rd, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
792 sqft
1 Colonial Drive Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 Windham Gorgeous Garden Condo with Garage - Available August 1st! Looking for a nice a spacious Garden style condo- All newly remodeled with a 1 car garage space and washer/dryer hookup? We have a great
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2552 sqft
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.
1 Unit Available
3911 Old Brown Avenue
3911 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
468 sqft
Eagles Landing Apartments are located in a pleasant residential neighborhood with convenient access to the Everett Turnpike. Enjoy a fully applianced kitchen with microwave and dishwasher, plenty of cabinet and counter space and a dining nook.
1 Unit Available
29 Capron Road
29 Capron Road, Hillsborough County, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,309
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Eastern Trails Apartments & Storage 29 Capron Road Milford, NH 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath - 600 sq.ft. No Security Deposit Required Apartment Features: - Convenient 2nd floor location - Spacious 600 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
51 Chatham Drive
51 Chatham Dr, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1480 sqft
Rare Opportunity to Rent this gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Bedford's desirable River Glen community. The Main floor offers 9" ceilings, a large living room with built-in fireplace and direct access to private back deck.
1 Unit Available
24 Orchard View Drive
24 Orchard View Drive, Londonderry, NH
Studio
$550
379 sqft
Gorgeous, updated office rental space shared with well-known local esthetician. Room is 13'9" x 11' with a/c, heat, electric, wifi and coffee bar included! Shared space includes Unit 6's front desk, reception area, hallway and bathroom.
