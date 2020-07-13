34 Apartments for rent in Nashua, NH with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
36 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,291
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,546
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
North End
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 24 at 02:31pm
4 Units Available
Northwest Nashua
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
15 Warton Road
15 Warton Road, Nashua, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2355 sqft
This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood in the highly sought after Bicentennial school district. The view from the balcony is stunning and will provide endless enjoyment for your morning coffee or evening cocktail.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
North End
15 Railroad Square - 10
15 Railroad Square, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
960 sqft
Virtual Tour (click below) Spacious 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, apartment. Eat-in kitchen, large living room, new floors, paint, lighting, appliances. Parking off-street for 1 car. Laundry hookups in the unit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
72 Cadogan Way
72 Cadogan Way, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
A nice 2 bedroom Townhouse in Meadowview. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath and 2 closets. A full bath on 2nd floor and 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Non smoking, no pets. Credit and background check required. Available July 1st.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
South End
30 Paul Avenue
30 Paul Avenue, Nashua, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1825 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom cape with partially fenced in back yard in a beautiful neighborhood! Exterior updates include new roof and vinyl siding.

1 of 14

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4 Strawberry Bank Road
4 Strawberry Bank Road, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
653 sqft
First Floor unit at Partridge Berry Hills, conveniently located off exit 1, just over the MA/NH state line. Recently updated plank flooring and freshly painted.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Nashua
6 Foxmoor Circle
6 Foxmoor Circle, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1959 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Kessler Farms with finished lower level available to rent 1st of September. 1st floor offers lv rm, large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets,1st flr laundry.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North End
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,605
2437 sqft
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many
Results within 5 miles of Nashua
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
River Crossing
2 Village Ln, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,200
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
795 sqft
River Crossing, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in Tyngsboro, is quiet, spacious and open. Take advantage of tax free shopping in nearby New Hampshire and enjoy the tranquility of country living at its very best.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 12 at 03:06pm
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
Studio
$1,750
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2552 sqft
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
57 Talent Road
57 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1876 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for August 1,2020 occupancy. Credit references background required. 3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooks large backyard. Approximately 1 acre of partly fenced outside area .
Results within 10 miles of Nashua
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,811
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
$
19 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Pawtucketville
Meadow Lane Apartments
18 East Meadow Lane, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
850 sqft
At Meadow Lane Apartments, a Heritage Properties apartment community, you can have it all with our inclusive rent program and short term leases! University of Mass Lowell students love the close distance to the university and the gentle escape of
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
2 Units Available
Back Central
Highland Street Apartments
38 Highland Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
760 sqft
Highland Street Apartments is an ideally situated apartment community located just minutes from the Lowell Commuter Rail train station, Route 3, the Lowell Connector and Interstate 495.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Centralville
Brettonwood Estates
859 Lakeview Avenue, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
850 sqft
Brettonwood Estates, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in the Centraville section of Lowell.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
16 Units Available
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common
727 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
853 sqft
Hallmark Village, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is conveniently located in the Upper Highlands section of Lowell. Minutes from Chelmsford, Route 3 and Drum Hill, it is also within easy walking distance to the beautiful Merrimack River.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
3 Units Available
Highlands
Olde English Village
714 Chelmsford Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Olde English Village in Lowell. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated December 16 at 09:45pm
Contact for Availability
The Acre
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Located along a canal with views of the city. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Located in downtown close to public transportation, dog parks, and multiple cafes and restaurants like Tremonte Pizzeria.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
27 FAIRLANE Street
27 Fairlane Drive, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2512 sqft
Single family house with 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with en-suite. Great family room with fireplace. Central A/C for the hot & humid days. Credit/criminal check required. Pets negotiable with owner approval & additional monthly fee.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Nashua, NH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Nashua apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

