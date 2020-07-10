/
apartments with washer dryer
17 Apartments for rent in Nashua, NH with washer-dryer
37 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,291
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
28 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,546
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
4 Units Available
Northwest Nashua
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!
1 Unit Available
North End
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,605
2437 sqft
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many
Results within 10 miles of Nashua
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,831
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
19 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
1 Unit Available
Back Central
160 Thorndike
160 Thorndike Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
938 sqft
Introducing Lowell's most EXCLUSIVE - BRAND NEW - luxury loft community! The perfect mix of historic touches with modern amenities and finishes. Each loft home features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
96 Powers Street
96 Powers St, Milford, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
875 sqft
Calling all pet-lovers! Looking for an apartment community that’s pet-friendly? Look no further than Milford Trails Apartments! We are one of the few communities in the area that accept large breed dogs (up to a 100lbs limit).
1 Unit Available
52 East Ridge Drive
52 E Ridge Dr, Milford, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,489
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Do you have a passion for sleek and modern apartment living in the quiet town of Milford? Then our brand-new apartments and townhouses at The Ridge at Eastern Trails are just right for you.
1 Unit Available
The Acre
19 Varney St 2nd floor
19 Varney Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$540
Privet Room for rent - Property Id: 182494 Preferably a student housing. It's a 4bd apartment available from June 1st. ( Individual rooms for rent - Price varies from $530 to $560 per month) Hot water Included. In house free laundry.
1 Unit Available
River Corridor
51 Chatham Drive
51 Chatham Dr, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1480 sqft
Rare Opportunity to Rent this gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Bedford's desirable River Glen community. The Main floor offers 9" ceilings, a large living room with built-in fireplace and direct access to private back deck.
1 Unit Available
107 Smith Street
107 Smith Street, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
Travel down a long, private road to this adorable, neat as a pin apartment.
1 Unit Available
20 Amherst Street
20 Amherst Street, Milford, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1635 sqft
Huge apartment that is the entire second floor in a quiet building in a residential neighborhood, beautifully and recently rehabbed throughout. The den/office could be a third bedroom. Never change a light bulb with LED.
1 Unit Available
Pawtucketville
557 Varnum Avenue
557 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
Desirable New Luxury Apartment available for rent. Full capacity washer & dryer included in unit. The apartment development also includes a community room, fitness area & assigned parking.
1 Unit Available
15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2
15 Wilson St, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
800 sqft
Newly renovated and energy efficient 1 bedroom close Town Center - First floor easy access apartment. Totally renovated 2 years ago. Energy Efficient 100% foam insulation on walls and ceiling, new baseboard heating system by gas.
