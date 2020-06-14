Apartment List
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Nashua, NH with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Nashua renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,241
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
24 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,546
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Northwest Nashua
1 Unit Available
290 Bartemus Trail
290 Bartemus Trail, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1552 sqft
Rare offering at Hollis Crossing; a finished lower level walkout via slider for 3rd. br, family room, office or exercise room. Enjoy boating on the river. Dock and kayak/canoe storage area at waterfront.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North End
1 Unit Available
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many
Results within 5 miles of Nashua
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 12 at 03:06pm
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
Studio
$1,750
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV
Results within 10 miles of Nashua
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,640
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated December 16 at 09:45pm
The Acre
Contact for Availability
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Located along a canal with views of the city. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Located in downtown close to public transportation, dog parks, and multiple cafes and restaurants like Tremonte Pizzeria.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Back Central
1 Unit Available
160 Thorndike
160 Thorndike Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
938 sqft
Introducing Lowell's most EXCLUSIVE - BRAND NEW - luxury loft community! The perfect mix of historic touches with modern amenities and finishes. Each loft home features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
360 Littleton Rd D3
360 Littleton Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient condo unit - Property Id: 288368 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288368 Property Id 288368 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5811959)

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Pawtucketville
1 Unit Available
557 Varnum Avenue
557 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
Desirable New Luxury Apartment available for rent. Full capacity washer & dryer included in unit. The apartment development also includes a community room, fitness area & assigned parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Nashua, NH

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Nashua renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

