/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:06 AM
13 Apartments for rent in Nashua, NH with pool
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
36 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,291
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,546
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 24 at 02:31pm
4 Units Available
Northwest Nashua
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!
1 of 14
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4 Strawberry Bank Road
4 Strawberry Bank Road, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
653 sqft
First Floor unit at Partridge Berry Hills, conveniently located off exit 1, just over the MA/NH state line. Recently updated plank flooring and freshly painted.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Nashua
6 Foxmoor Circle
6 Foxmoor Circle, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1959 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Kessler Farms with finished lower level available to rent 1st of September. 1st floor offers lv rm, large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets,1st flr laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Nashua
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated May 12 at 03:06pm
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
Studio
$1,750
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2552 sqft
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.
Results within 10 miles of Nashua
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
$
19 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,811
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Pawtucketville
Meadow Lane Apartments
18 East Meadow Lane, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
850 sqft
At Meadow Lane Apartments, a Heritage Properties apartment community, you can have it all with our inclusive rent program and short term leases! University of Mass Lowell students love the close distance to the university and the gentle escape of
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
96 Powers Street
96 Powers St, Milford, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
875 sqft
Calling all pet-lovers! Looking for an apartment community that’s pet-friendly? Look no further than Milford Trails Apartments! We are one of the few communities in the area that accept large breed dogs (up to a 100lbs limit).
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
95 Powers Street
95 Power Street, Milford, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,329
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Milford Trails Apartments at Powers Street in Milford. Enjoy a Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment Home! The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space, a disposal, dishwasher and beautiful white cabinets. The bedroom has a large closet.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
River Corridor
51 Chatham Drive
51 Chatham Dr, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1480 sqft
Rare Opportunity to Rent this gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Bedford's desirable River Glen community. The Main floor offers 9" ceilings, a large living room with built-in fireplace and direct access to private back deck.
Similar Pages
Nashua Apartments with GymNashua Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNashua Apartments with ParkingNashua Apartments with Pool