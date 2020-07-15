/
3 bedroom apartments
9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nashua, NH
Northwest Nashua
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1032 sqft
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!
North End
15 Railroad Square - 10
15 Railroad Square, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
960 sqft
Virtual Tour (click below) Spacious 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, apartment. Eat-in kitchen, large living room, new floors, paint, lighting, appliances. Parking off-street for 1 car. Laundry hookups in the unit.
South End
30 Paul Avenue
30 Paul Avenue, Nashua, NH
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom cape with partially fenced in back yard in a beautiful neighborhood! Exterior updates include new roof and vinyl siding.
Northwest Nashua
6 Foxmoor Circle
6 Foxmoor Circle, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1959 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Kessler Farms with finished lower level available to rent 1st of September. 1st floor offers lv rm, large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets,1st flr laundry.
North End
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many
Results within 5 miles of Nashua
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.
57 Talent Road
57 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1876 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for August 1,2020 occupancy. Credit references background required. 3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooks large backyard. Approximately 1 acre of partly fenced outside area .
Results within 10 miles of Nashua
27 FAIRLANE Street
27 Fairlane Drive, Hillsborough County, NH
Single family house with 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with en-suite. Great family room with fireplace. Central A/C for the hot & humid days. Credit/criminal check required. Pets negotiable with owner approval & additional monthly fee.
The Acre
19 Varney St 2nd floor
19 Varney Street, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Privet Room for rent - Property Id: 182494 Preferably a student housing. It's a 4bd apartment available from June 1st. ( Individual rooms for rent - Price varies from $530 to $560 per month) Hot water Included. In house free laundry.
