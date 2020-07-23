/
hillsborough county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM
104 Apartments for rent in Hillsborough County, NH📍
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,690
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
23 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,335
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
15 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.
7 Units Available
Downtown Manchester
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1298 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
25 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,536
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
38 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,291
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1138 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
2 Units Available
Northwest Nashua
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
772 sqft
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!
22 Units Available
North End
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
Studio
$1,750
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
322 Central St
322 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
1BR huge apartment - Property Id: 276454 Huge 1BR apartment available June 1. This sunny 3rd floor apartment has hardwood floors throughout, enormous kitchen and comes with a private parking space and lots of closet space.
1 Unit Available
North End
25 1/2 Fairmount Street
25 1/2 Fairmount St, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR Cape in North End - Property Id: 71658 Seven room, expanded cape style house on multi-unit property. New paint and flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
Straw-Smyth
92 Orange St
92 Orange Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 One bedroom, off Street parking - Property Id: 135885 Cozy one bedroom,close to downtown and highway. Owner occupied. First floor, large storage room, one car off street parking. Private entrance. Heat and hot water included.
1 Unit Available
Corey Square
274 Amherst St
274 Amherst St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1 BR close to downtown Manchester - Property Id: 314502 Sunny 1 BR apartment just 3 blocks from downtown Manchester's many restaurants, coffee shops and nightlife.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
1331 Elm St Style C
1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
$1,595
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit Style C Available 08/01/20 NEW Furnished Studio Lofts Stay a Month or a Year - Property Id: 289860 New for 2020 Clean - Luxurious Simple Casual Comfort Furnished Studio Lofts Four Plans to Choose From $1,595 - 12 Month Lease $1,795 - 6 Month
1 Unit Available
3 Burberry Ct
3 Burberry Ct, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1650 sqft
Available 08/18/20 SPACIOUS Birches TOWNHOUSE W/2 Bedrooms PLUS LOFT - Property Id: 319545 QUIET, secluded, & friendly RESIDENTIAL neighborhood INTERIOR FEATURES * Bright; stunning unit with lots of windows * Remodeled kitchen w/new soft-close
1 Unit Available
52 East Ridge Drive
52 E Ridge Dr, Milford, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,489
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Do you have a passion for sleek and modern apartment living in the quiet town of Milford? Then our brand-new apartments and townhouses at The Ridge at Eastern Trails are just right for you.
1 Unit Available
95 Powers Street
95 Power Street, Milford, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,329
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Milford Trails Apartments at Powers Street in Milford. Enjoy a Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment Home! The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space, a disposal, dishwasher and beautiful white cabinets. The bedroom has a large closet.
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
15 Laval Street
15 Laval St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
895 sqft
Large apartment available on Manchester's West Side. This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the second floor. It has a spacious layout, eat-in kitchen, secured entry, on site laundry. Parking is available for 1 car. Cats and small dog allowed.
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2552 sqft
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.
1 Unit Available
Notre Dame
377 Dubuque Street
377 Dubuque Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3636 sqft
2nd Floor 1212 SF 3 Bedroom apartment with fresh paint, yard, one stall garage and private deck. Available after 5/23. Broker interest.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
610 Union Street
610 Union St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,199
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take time to tour this beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment! Close to city parks, downtown, and public transportation! Address: 610 Union St, Manchester, NH (Corner of Bridge and Union) Price: 1 bedroom for rent: $1,139 per month NO Security Deposit
1 Unit Available
Southside
16 Purdue Street
16 Purdue Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in a lovely east side neighborhood in Manchester. Great floorplan, large dining area and kitchen, family room, and 1st floor bedroom. 2nd floor is open to a loft, and then another 2 more bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
38 Westview Road
38 Westview Road, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
3293 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom Brookline home on a private 2 acre lot available for rent! Spacious first floor offers front to back family room, eat-in kitchen with tiled floors, a formal dining room, laundry and a half bath! Also off of the first floor is
1 Unit Available
Piscataquog
190 Second Street
190 Second Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Two bedroom is located on the 1st floor. Enjoy easy highway access and off street parking. Cats allowed. Heat & hot water included with rent.
