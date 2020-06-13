/
west concord
64 Apartments for rent in West Concord, MA📍
15 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
1 Unit Available
47 Harrington Avenue
47 Harrington Avenue, West Concord, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1550 sqft
GREAT APT ALTERNATIVE for RENT with 2 LARGE BR's and 2 FULL BATHS, has been LOVINGLY RENOVATED, on the bus line, ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! Live the good life, close to the train station for working in Boston or shopping in Concord Center.
1 Unit Available
1536 Main Street
1536 Main Street, West Concord, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
Ready Today !! Two Bedroom apartment, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of West Concord
1 Unit Available
9 Oak Ridge Dr
9 Oakridge Drive, Maynard, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1930 sqft
Available June 1st, don't miss this fantastic opportunity to live in desirable Oak Ridge Condominiums! This spacious home boasts 4 full levels of living space and an open-concept main floor.
Results within 5 miles of West Concord
13 Units Available
Dover Heights
117 Central Street, Maynard, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
822 sqft
Welcome to Dover Heights apartments in Action, MA. Situated on 26 beautiful wooded acres, yet right around the corner from retail, entertainment, medical, recreation areas, schools and transportation.
18 Units Available
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1259 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
1 Unit Available
209 Great Road, Apt C7
209 Great Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
656 sqft
Top Floor Condo Now Available - Move right into this beautiful, tastefully updated top-floor condo with a view of the woods and flowering trees at the highly sought-after Pine Hill Condominiums, a small, beautifully landscaped, well-maintained
Downtown Maynard
1 Unit Available
2 Sudbury Ct Apt 6
2 Sudbury Ct, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Large Three bedroom apartment with beautiful views of the River. Located right in Downtown Maynard. Off Street parking, w/d hookups in the unit, Gas Heating.
Downtown Maynard
1 Unit Available
165 Main St Apt 5
165 Main St, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Top floor corner unit with large rooms and open layout. Washer/dryer hook ups in unit, off st parking. Clean quite building located in the center of Downtown Maynard.
1 Unit Available
200 Bay Dr.
200 Bay Dr, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,310
1651 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
323 Great Rd
323 Great Road, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1366 sqft
For rent! Lovingly maintained 3 bed/1 bath ranch in Maynard is looking for you to come fill it with memories! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Step inside to the spacious bright and sunny living room with fireplace.
1 Unit Available
59 Widow Rites Ln
59 Widow Rite's Lane, Middlesex County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
8747 sqft
Virtual and private tours available. A magnificent brick inlay, circular drive leads to the spectacular gardens of this stately French Colonial offering over 8,700 sf of living space. Privately sited on over 2.
Results within 10 miles of West Concord
North Lexington
14 Units Available
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Piety Corner
47 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
10 Units Available
Pondside at Littleton
147 King St, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments in a village-style complex with clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and gym. Comfortable apartments have patios, walk-in closets, air-conditioning, good storage space and well-equipped kitchens.
46 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,326
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
31 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,602
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
11 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1513 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,375
1690 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
8 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,665
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1293 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
West End
35 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,514
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,068
1702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Golden Triangle
16 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,010
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Saxonville
5 Units Available
Avalon Framingham
40 River Path, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment of Framingham, and just minutes from I-90. Apartments have in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, fire pit and courtyard.
21 Units Available
Middlesex Crossing
158 Concord Rd, Pinehurst, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
800 sqft
Full kitchens, ceramic-tile baths and huge walk-in closets. Community has a bbq/grill area, pool and on-site laundry. Prime location in Middlesex County with easy access to I-495, I-95, I-93 and U.S Route 3.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for West Concord rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,740.
Some of the colleges located in the West Concord area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Babson College, Becker College, and Hult International Business School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
