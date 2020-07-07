Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage sauna tennis court volleyball court carport hot tub

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Royal Crest Estates Apartments in Nashua, NH is 24 miles from Manchester and just 40 miles from Boston and Logan International Airport. Some apartments have been remodeled and feature washer and dryer, maple cabinets, granite like countertops and black appliances. Many apartments have walk in closets, extra storage space, and balconies/patios. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our pet friendly, smoke free community features detached parking garages, on site recycling, large multi level fitness center with steam room, 2 pools and fully stocked fishing pond. Residents enjoy tennis, basketball and sand volleyball courts. Quiet living within walking distance to Royal Ridge Mall and only minutes from Everett Turnpike. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.