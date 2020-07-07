All apartments in Nashua
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
Royal Crest Estates Apartments

1 Newcastle Dr · (603) 244-3895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $500 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH 03060

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 068-03 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,291

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Unit 059-03 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,293

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 036-02 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 058-03 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 026-02 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 061-08 · Avail. now

$1,462

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 054-11 · Avail. now

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 007-01 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,539

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royal Crest Estates Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
carport
hot tub
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Royal Crest Estates Apartments in Nashua, NH is 24 miles from Manchester and just 40 miles from Boston and Logan International Airport. Some apartments have been remodeled and feature washer and dryer, maple cabinets, granite like countertops and black appliances. Many apartments have walk in closets, extra storage space, and balconies/patios. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our pet friendly, smoke free community features detached parking garages, on site recycling, large multi level fitness center with steam room, 2 pools and fully stocked fishing pond. Residents enjoy tennis, basketball and sand volleyball courts. Quiet living within walking distance to Royal Ridge Mall and only minutes from Everett Turnpike. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $40
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment,we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $95/month. Assigned carports are available. None, assigned: $60/month. 5x9 storage closets are available for residents. Surface lot, assigned: $18/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. Other, assigned: $60/month. Reserved parking spaces for residents are available in our private parking lot. Garage lot, assigned: $210/month. Private garages with automatic door openers are available for residents. Approximate size 11 x 20 (some 11 x 22).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royal Crest Estates Apartments have any available units?
Royal Crest Estates Apartments has 36 units available starting at $1,289 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Royal Crest Estates Apartments have?
Some of Royal Crest Estates Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Royal Crest Estates Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Royal Crest Estates Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $500 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Royal Crest Estates Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Royal Crest Estates Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Royal Crest Estates Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Royal Crest Estates Apartments offers parking.
Does Royal Crest Estates Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Royal Crest Estates Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Royal Crest Estates Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Royal Crest Estates Apartments has a pool.
Does Royal Crest Estates Apartments have accessible units?
No, Royal Crest Estates Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Royal Crest Estates Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Royal Crest Estates Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Royal Crest Estates Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Royal Crest Estates Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
