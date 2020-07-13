/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM
20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Nashua, NH
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
36 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,291
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,546
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
North End
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
North End
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,605
2437 sqft
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many
Results within 5 miles of Nashua
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
River Crossing
2 Village Ln, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,200
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
795 sqft
River Crossing, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in Tyngsboro, is quiet, spacious and open. Take advantage of tax free shopping in nearby New Hampshire and enjoy the tranquility of country living at its very best.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated May 12 at 03:06pm
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
Studio
$1,750
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2552 sqft
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
57 Talent Road
57 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1876 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for August 1,2020 occupancy. Credit references background required. 3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooks large backyard. Approximately 1 acre of partly fenced outside area .
Results within 10 miles of Nashua
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,811
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
$
19 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
3 Units Available
Highlands
Olde English Village
714 Chelmsford Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Olde English Village in Lowell. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated December 16 at 09:45pm
Contact for Availability
The Acre
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Located along a canal with views of the city. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Located in downtown close to public transportation, dog parks, and multiple cafes and restaurants like Tremonte Pizzeria.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
360 Littleton Rd D3
360 Littleton Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient condo unit - Property Id: 288368 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288368 Property Id 288368 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5927185)
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
27 FAIRLANE Street
27 Fairlane Drive, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2512 sqft
Single family house with 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with en-suite. Great family room with fireplace. Central A/C for the hot & humid days. Credit/criminal check required. Pets negotiable with owner approval & additional monthly fee.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
96 Powers Street
96 Powers St, Milford, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
875 sqft
Calling all pet-lovers! Looking for an apartment community that’s pet-friendly? Look no further than Milford Trails Apartments! We are one of the few communities in the area that accept large breed dogs (up to a 100lbs limit).
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Goffes Falls
3911 Old Brown Avenue
3911 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
468 sqft
Eagles Landing Apartments are located in a pleasant residential neighborhood with convenient access to the Everett Turnpike. Enjoy a fully applianced kitchen with microwave and dishwasher, plenty of cabinet and counter space and a dining nook.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
29 Capron Road
29 Capron Road, Hillsborough County, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,309
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Eastern Trails Apartments & Storage 29 Capron Road Milford, NH 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath - 600 sq.ft. No Security Deposit Required Apartment Features: - Convenient 2nd floor location - Spacious 600 sq.ft.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
95 Powers Street
95 Power Street, Milford, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,329
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Milford Trails Apartments at Powers Street in Milford. Enjoy a Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment Home! The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space, a disposal, dishwasher and beautiful white cabinets. The bedroom has a large closet.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
52 East Ridge Drive
52 E Ridge Dr, Milford, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,489
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Do you have a passion for sleek and modern apartment living in the quiet town of Milford? Then our brand-new apartments and townhouses at The Ridge at Eastern Trails are just right for you.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2
15 Wilson St, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
800 sqft
Newly renovated and energy efficient 1 bedroom close Town Center - First floor easy access apartment. Totally renovated 2 years ago. Energy Efficient 100% foam insulation on walls and ceiling, new baseboard heating system by gas.
Similar Pages
Nashua Apartments with GymNashua Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNashua Apartments with ParkingNashua Apartments with Pool