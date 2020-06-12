/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:11 AM
19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Nashua, NH
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
24 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
$
North End
11 Units Available
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Northwest Nashua
1 Unit Available
290 Bartemus Trail
290 Bartemus Trail, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1552 sqft
Rare offering at Hollis Crossing; a finished lower level walkout via slider for 3rd. br, family room, office or exercise room. Enjoy boating on the river. Dock and kayak/canoe storage area at waterfront.
Results within 1 mile of Nashua
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
72 Cadogan Way
72 Cadogan Way, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
A nice 2 bedroom Townhouse in Meadowview. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath and 2 closets. A full bath on 2nd floor and 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Non smoking, no pets. Credit and background check required. Available July 1st.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
74 Stillwater Drive
74 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1574 sqft
Available 15th June is this well maintained end unit townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This house offers large living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area which opens to a deck.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
68 Stillwater Drive
68 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1557 sqft
Available for rent by 1st week of July is this well maintained townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This townhouse offers a one car garage, large family room with wood fireplace, kitchen with updated appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Nashua
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated May 12 at 03:06pm
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
26 Mill St
26 Mill Street, Pepperell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
If you’ve been looking for a rental option in town, close to trails, commuter routes and more, here it is! Act fast because it’ll go quick.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
72 Cadogan Way
72 Cadogan Way, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
A nice 2 bedroom Townhouse in Meadowview. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath and 2 closets. A full bath on 2nd floor and 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Non smoking, no pets. Credit and background check required. Available July 1st.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
74 Stillwater Drive
74 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1574 sqft
Available 15th June is this well maintained end unit townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This house offers large living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area which opens to a deck.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
68 Stillwater Drive
68 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1557 sqft
Available for rent by 1st week of July is this well maintained townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This townhouse offers a one car garage, large family room with wood fireplace, kitchen with updated appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Nashua
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated December 16 at 09:45pm
The Acre
Contact for Availability
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Located along a canal with views of the city. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Located in downtown close to public transportation, dog parks, and multiple cafes and restaurants like Tremonte Pizzeria.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
21-23 Valliria Drive
21-23 Valliria Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1040 sqft
Well maintained 2 Bedroom duplex on a very nice lot set back from the road. Big back yard to enjoy. 400sq/ft of extra storage space in the lower level with washer and dryer hookups also located.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
72 Cadogan Way
72 Cadogan Way, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
A nice 2 bedroom Townhouse in Meadowview. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath and 2 closets. A full bath on 2nd floor and 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Non smoking, no pets. Credit and background check required. Available July 1st.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
74 Stillwater Drive
74 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1574 sqft
Available 15th June is this well maintained end unit townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This house offers large living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area which opens to a deck.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
68 Stillwater Drive
68 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1557 sqft
Available for rent by 1st week of July is this well maintained townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This townhouse offers a one car garage, large family room with wood fireplace, kitchen with updated appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
8-10 Valliria Drive
8-10 Valliria Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath duplex in nice location. Well maintained in and out . Clean basement for storage with laundry connections and walk out to back yard Very nice unit in a quiet location with convenience to area commuter routes and shopping
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
8 Brighams Way
8 Brighams Way, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex style condo with office, living room with hardwood and gas fireplace, large eatin kitchen, walkin pantry, three season sunroom and partially finished lower level.
Similar Pages
Nashua 1 BedroomsNashua 2 BedroomsNashua 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNashua 3 BedroomsNashua Apartments with Balcony
Nashua Apartments with GarageNashua Apartments with GymNashua Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNashua Apartments with Parking