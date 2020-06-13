Apartment List
16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Nashua, NH

Finding an apartment in Nashua that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,241
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
24 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,546
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
$
North End
10 Units Available
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2 Strawberry Bank Rd
2 Strawberry Bank Road, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
639 sqft
Available July 1 ! .... 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 650 sf condo in a great location in Nashua. Clean and sunny. $1300 rent includes heat, water, hot water, sewer and trash removal ! Tenants only pay electric. Pets are welcome at no additional fees.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North End
1 Unit Available
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many
Results within 1 mile of Nashua

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
73 Webster Street
73 Webster Street, Hudson, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
Great location to schools and Nashua. 3 bedroom with garage, extra room with a huge yard and patio that backs on to wooded area with hardwood floors. Has washer & dryer hook up. 24 hours to show NO Smokers, good income, good credit only.
Results within 5 miles of Nashua
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
River Crossing
2 Village Ln, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,150
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
795 sqft
River Crossing, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in Tyngsboro, is quiet, spacious and open. Take advantage of tax free shopping in nearby New Hampshire and enjoy the tranquility of country living at its very best.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
26 Mill St
26 Mill Street, Pepperell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
If you’ve been looking for a rental option in town, close to trails, commuter routes and more, here it is! Act fast because it’ll go quick.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2552 sqft
Available 06/15/20 This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.
Results within 10 miles of Nashua
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,640
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
$
Highlands
2 Units Available
Olde English Village
714 Chelmsford Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,300
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Olde English Village in Lowell. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated December 16 at 09:45pm
The Acre
Contact for Availability
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Located along a canal with views of the city. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Located in downtown close to public transportation, dog parks, and multiple cafes and restaurants like Tremonte Pizzeria.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
360 Littleton Rd D3
360 Littleton Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient condo unit - Property Id: 288368 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288368 Property Id 288368 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5811959)

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
15 East Ridge Drive
15 E Ridge Dr, Milford, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,439
520 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy our quiet location, manicured grounds and the very best in apartment design. The Ridge at Eastern Trails offers residents a carefree lifestyle with a convenient location.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8 Brighams Way
8 Brighams Way, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex style condo with office, living room with hardwood and gas fireplace, large eatin kitchen, walkin pantry, three season sunroom and partially finished lower level.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2
15 Wilson St, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
800 sqft
Newly renovated and energy efficient 1 bedroom close Town Center - First floor easy access apartment. Totally renovated 2 years ago. Energy Efficient 100% foam insulation on walls and ceiling, new baseboard heating system by gas.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Nashua, NH

Finding an apartment in Nashua that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

