1 bedroom apartments
16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nashua, NH
24 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,486
730 sqft
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
32 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
700 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
North End
10 Units Available
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
632 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
4 Strawberry Bank Road
4 Strawberry Bank Road, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
653 sqft
First Floor unit at Partridge Berry Hills, conveniently located off exit 1, just over the MA/NH state line. Recently updated plank flooring and freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Nashua
5 Units Available
River Crossing
2 Village Ln, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
660 sqft
River Crossing, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in Tyngsboro, is quiet, spacious and open. Take advantage of tax free shopping in nearby New Hampshire and enjoy the tranquility of country living at its very best.
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV
Results within 10 miles of Nashua
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,635
739 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
12 Units Available
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common
727 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
585 sqft
Hallmark Village, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is conveniently located in the Upper Highlands section of Lowell. Minutes from Chelmsford, Route 3 and Drum Hill, it is also within easy walking distance to the beautiful Merrimack River.
Highlands
2 Units Available
Olde English Village
714 Chelmsford Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
771 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Olde English Village in Lowell. View photos, descriptions and more!
Pawtucketville
10 Units Available
Meadow Lane Apartments
18 East Meadow Lane, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
610 sqft
At Meadow Lane Apartments, a Heritage Properties apartment community, you can have it all with our inclusive rent program and short term leases! University of Mass Lowell students love the close distance to the university and the gentle escape of
The Acre
Contact for Availability
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
Located along a canal with views of the city. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Located in downtown close to public transportation, dog parks, and multiple cafes and restaurants like Tremonte Pizzeria.
Centralville
9 Units Available
Brettonwood Estates
859 Lakeview Avenue, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
620 sqft
Brettonwood Estates, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in the Centraville section of Lowell.
1 of 40
1 Unit Available
15 East Ridge Drive
15 E Ridge Dr, Milford, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,439
520 sqft
Enjoy our quiet location, manicured grounds and the very best in apartment design. The Ridge at Eastern Trails offers residents a carefree lifestyle with a convenient location.
Pawtucketville
1 Unit Available
557 Varnum Avenue
557 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
Desirable New Luxury Apartment available for rent. Full capacity washer & dryer included in unit. The apartment development also includes a community room, fitness area & assigned parking.
Downtown Lowell
1 Unit Available
10 Kearney Square
10 Kearney Square, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
980 sqft
Beautiful open concept loft with one bedroom in historical downtown Lowell. The Fairburn Building was extensively renovated in 2005 when it was converted into condominiums.
1 Unit Available
15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2
15 Wilson St, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
800 sqft
Newly renovated and energy efficient 1 bedroom close Town Center - First floor easy access apartment. Totally renovated 2 years ago. Energy Efficient 100% foam insulation on walls and ceiling, new baseboard heating system by gas.
