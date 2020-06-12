/
2 bedroom apartments
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nashua, NH
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
33 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
24 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
Last updated June 10 at 05:27pm
Northwest Nashua
8 Units Available
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
772 sqft
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
North End
11 Units Available
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
72 Cadogan Way
72 Cadogan Way, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
A nice 2 bedroom Townhouse in Meadowview. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath and 2 closets. A full bath on 2nd floor and 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Non smoking, no pets. Credit and background check required. Available July 1st.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
74 Stillwater Drive
74 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1574 sqft
Available 15th June is this well maintained end unit townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This house offers large living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area which opens to a deck.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Northwest Nashua
1 Unit Available
290 Bartemus Trail
290 Bartemus Trail, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1552 sqft
Rare offering at Hollis Crossing; a finished lower level walkout via slider for 3rd. br, family room, office or exercise room. Enjoy boating on the river. Dock and kayak/canoe storage area at waterfront.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
North End
1 Unit Available
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
908 sqft
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
68 Stillwater Drive
68 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1557 sqft
Available for rent by 1st week of July is this well maintained townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This townhouse offers a one car garage, large family room with wood fireplace, kitchen with updated appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
South End
1 Unit Available
103 Ash Street - 3
103 Ash Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
600 sqft
SHOWING WEDNESDAY 17TH AT 3PM WHAT A DEAL!! You will love this delightful apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Nashua
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
River Crossing
2 Village Ln, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
795 sqft
River Crossing, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in Tyngsboro, is quiet, spacious and open. Take advantage of tax free shopping in nearby New Hampshire and enjoy the tranquility of country living at its very best.
Last updated May 12 at 03:06pm
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Sherbrooke Street, Tyngsborough, MA 01879
16 Sherbrooke Street, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
820 sqft
16 Sherbrooke Street, Tyngsborough, MA 01879 Available 08/01/20 Enjoy Lake Living! 2 Bedroom updated single family home walking distance to Mascuppic Lake. - Enjoy prime Tyngsborough lake location at this 825 sq ft 2 bedroom modern ranch.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
26 Mill St
26 Mill Street, Pepperell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
If you’ve been looking for a rental option in town, close to trails, commuter routes and more, here it is! Act fast because it’ll go quick.
Results within 10 miles of Nashua
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Centralville
9 Units Available
Brettonwood Estates
859 Lakeview Avenue, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
850 sqft
Brettonwood Estates, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in the Centraville section of Lowell.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Pawtucketville
10 Units Available
Meadow Lane Apartments
18 East Meadow Lane, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
850 sqft
At Meadow Lane Apartments, a Heritage Properties apartment community, you can have it all with our inclusive rent program and short term leases! University of Mass Lowell students love the close distance to the university and the gentle escape of
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common
727 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
853 sqft
Hallmark Village, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is conveniently located in the Upper Highlands section of Lowell. Minutes from Chelmsford, Route 3 and Drum Hill, it is also within easy walking distance to the beautiful Merrimack River.
Last updated December 16 at 09:45pm
The Acre
Contact for Availability
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Located along a canal with views of the city. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Located in downtown close to public transportation, dog parks, and multiple cafes and restaurants like Tremonte Pizzeria.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
360 Littleton Rd D3
360 Littleton Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1053 sqft
Convenient condo unit - Property Id: 288368 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288368 Property Id 288368 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5811959)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Sinai Circle Building D, Unit 12
17 Sinai Cir, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
750 sqft
Beautifully maintained, bright & sunny 2 bedroom condo in central Chelmsford. - Extremely well-maintained 2 bedroom condo in desirable downtown Chelmsford complex. Walk to downtown Chelmsford restaurants and shops. Free offstreet parking.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Back Central
1 Unit Available
160 Thorndike
160 Thorndike Street, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
938 sqft
Introducing Lowell's most EXCLUSIVE - BRAND NEW - luxury loft community! The perfect mix of historic touches with modern amenities and finishes. Each loft home features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
21-23 Valliria Drive
21-23 Valliria Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1040 sqft
Well maintained 2 Bedroom duplex on a very nice lot set back from the road. Big back yard to enjoy. 400sq/ft of extra storage space in the lower level with washer and dryer hookups also located.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
44-46 Smith
44 Smith St, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Convenient locaton 2 plus bedrooms !
