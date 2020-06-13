Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Nashua, NH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
33 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,241
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
24 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,546
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 10 at 05:27pm
Northwest Nashua
8 Units Available
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
772 sqft
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
$
North End
10 Units Available
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Hollis
1 Unit Available
2 Echo Ave
2 Echo Avenue, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2498 sqft
Large updated, three-bedroom, two bath Nashua single family home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Available Aug 1st. Open concept living area, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, AC.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
74 Stillwater Drive
74 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1574 sqft
Available 15th June is this well maintained end unit townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This house offers large living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area which opens to a deck.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Northwest Nashua
1 Unit Available
290 Bartemus Trail
290 Bartemus Trail, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1552 sqft
Rare offering at Hollis Crossing; a finished lower level walkout via slider for 3rd. br, family room, office or exercise room. Enjoy boating on the river. Dock and kayak/canoe storage area at waterfront.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North End
1 Unit Available
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
68 Stillwater Drive
68 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1557 sqft
Available for rent by 1st week of July is this well maintained townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This townhouse offers a one car garage, large family room with wood fireplace, kitchen with updated appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
South End
1 Unit Available
103 Ash Street - 3
103 Ash Street, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
600 sqft
SHOWING WEDNESDAY 17TH AT 3PM WHAT A DEAL!! You will love this delightful apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Nashua

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
73 Webster Street
73 Webster Street, Hudson, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
Great location to schools and Nashua. 3 bedroom with garage, extra room with a huge yard and patio that backs on to wooded area with hardwood floors. Has washer & dryer hook up. 24 hours to show NO Smokers, good income, good credit only.
Results within 5 miles of Nashua

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Sherbrooke Street, Tyngsborough, MA 01879
16 Sherbrooke Street, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
820 sqft
16 Sherbrooke Street, Tyngsborough, MA 01879 Available 08/01/20 Enjoy Lake Living! 2 Bedroom updated single family home walking distance to Mascuppic Lake. - Enjoy prime Tyngsborough lake location at this 825 sq ft 2 bedroom modern ranch.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
26 Mill St
26 Mill Street, Pepperell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
If you’ve been looking for a rental option in town, close to trails, commuter routes and more, here it is! Act fast because it’ll go quick.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
55 Talent Road
55 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2227 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for July 1st. occupancy. Credit,references required. 2/3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large trex deck with hook up for gas grill. Approximately 1 acre of fenced outside area .
Results within 10 miles of Nashua
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,665
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centralville
9 Units Available
Brettonwood Estates
859 Lakeview Avenue, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,150
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
850 sqft
Brettonwood Estates, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in the Centraville section of Lowell.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Back Central
1 Unit Available
160 Thorndike
160 Thorndike Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
938 sqft
Introducing Lowell's most EXCLUSIVE - BRAND NEW - luxury loft community! The perfect mix of historic touches with modern amenities and finishes. Each loft home features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Acre
1 Unit Available
19 Varney St 2nd floor
19 Varney Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$550
Privet Room for rent - Property Id: 182494 Preferably a student housing. It's a 4bd apartment available from June 1st. ( Individual rooms for rent - Price varies from $550 to $590 per month) Hot water Included. In house free laundry.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
21-23 Valliria Drive
21-23 Valliria Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1040 sqft
Well maintained 2 Bedroom duplex on a very nice lot set back from the road. Big back yard to enjoy. 400sq/ft of extra storage space in the lower level with washer and dryer hookups also located.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Pawtucketville
1 Unit Available
5 Marshall Terrace
5 Marshall Terrace, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Fantastic townhouse style with a garage under for rent in the heart of Pawtucketville. This home has been freshly painted and renovated throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8-10 Valliria Drive
8-10 Valliria Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath duplex in nice location. Well maintained in and out . Clean basement for storage with laundry connections and walk out to back yard Very nice unit in a quiet location with convenience to area commuter routes and shopping
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Nashua, NH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Nashua renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

