Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:09 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Nashua, NH with garage

Nashua apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,241
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
$
North End
10 Units Available
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Hollis
1 Unit Available
2 Echo Ave
2 Echo Avenue, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2498 sqft
Large updated, three-bedroom, two bath Nashua single family home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Available Aug 1st. Open concept living area, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, AC.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South End
1 Unit Available
30 Paul Avenue
30 Paul Avenue, Nashua, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1825 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom cape with partially fenced in back yard in a beautiful neighborhood! Exterior updates include new roof and vinyl siding.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
74 Stillwater Drive
74 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1574 sqft
Available 15th June is this well maintained end unit townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This house offers large living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area which opens to a deck.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North End
1 Unit Available
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
68 Stillwater Drive
68 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1557 sqft
Available for rent by 1st week of July is this well maintained townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This townhouse offers a one car garage, large family room with wood fireplace, kitchen with updated appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3 Newland Avenue
3 Newland Ave, Hudson, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Rare Hudson rental! One floor living in this 2 bedroom duplex. Heat included, private yard, garage, hardwood flooring, washer and dryer hook ups. Neat as a pin. No pets, no smoking. Applicants must have good references and provide a credit check.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
73 Webster Street
73 Webster Street, Hudson, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
Great location to schools and Nashua. 3 bedroom with garage, extra room with a huge yard and patio that backs on to wooded area with hardwood floors. Has washer & dryer hook up. 24 hours to show NO Smokers, good income, good credit only.
Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
55 Talent Road
55 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2227 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for July 1st. occupancy. Credit,references required. 2/3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large trex deck with hook up for gas grill. Approximately 1 acre of fenced outside area .
Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Pawtucketville
1 Unit Available
5 Marshall Terrace
5 Marshall Terrace, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Fantastic townhouse style with a garage under for rent in the heart of Pawtucketville. This home has been freshly painted and renovated throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8 Brighams Way
8 Brighams Way, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex style condo with office, living room with hardwood and gas fireplace, large eatin kitchen, walkin pantry, three season sunroom and partially finished lower level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Nashua, NH

Nashua apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

