Heritage on the Merrimack

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee, $199 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: For puppies and kittens under one year of age, an additional $20 month rent
limit: 2
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard and Wolf Dog Hybrids, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, and Presa Canario, 100lbs, exotic animals, reptiles