All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like Heritage on the Merrimack.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, NH
/
Heritage on the Merrimack
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Heritage on the Merrimack

38 Hawthorne Dr · (802) 342-4596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* *RESTRICTIONS APPLY Tours are by appointment only.
Browse Similar Places
Manchester
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH 03110
River Corridor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit H204 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit B304 · Avail. now

$1,831

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit D006 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit J206 · Avail. Sep 23

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit B206 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,077

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit H307 · Avail. now

$2,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage on the Merrimack.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
concierge
Imagine living in a place you love to call home, nestled within an ideal blend of nature, thriving businesses and small-town charm. That’s exactly how you will feel every time you pull through the controlled access gates of Heritage on the Merrimack. Our Bedford apartment community is conveniently located halfway between Boston and the White Mountain, making it the perfect spot for those who want to be close to the conveniences of city living, yet also appreciate spending time in nature.

Open-concept 1 & 2 bedrooms offer a range of floor plan choices and amenities. Select from options including scenic river views, stainless steel appliances and granite countertop tops. While sought-after conveniences including washer & dryer and central heating & air come standard with every home. Heritage on the Merrimack’s community amenity package brings the country club atmosphere to your backyard. Master your backhand on the lighted tennis courts. Stay fit in our 24-hour fitness center. Take y

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee, $199 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: For puppies and kittens under one year of age, an additional $20 month rent
limit: 2
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard and Wolf Dog Hybrids, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, and Presa Canario, 100lbs, exotic animals, reptiles
Dogs
rent: $65/month
Cats
rent: $45/month
Parking Details: Open lot, carport $60/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage on the Merrimack have any available units?
Heritage on the Merrimack has 15 units available starting at $1,815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does Heritage on the Merrimack have?
Some of Heritage on the Merrimack's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage on the Merrimack currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage on the Merrimack is offering the following rent specials: $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* *RESTRICTIONS APPLY Tours are by appointment only.
Is Heritage on the Merrimack pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage on the Merrimack is pet friendly.
Does Heritage on the Merrimack offer parking?
Yes, Heritage on the Merrimack offers parking.
Does Heritage on the Merrimack have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heritage on the Merrimack offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage on the Merrimack have a pool?
Yes, Heritage on the Merrimack has a pool.
Does Heritage on the Merrimack have accessible units?
No, Heritage on the Merrimack does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage on the Merrimack have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage on the Merrimack has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Heritage on the Merrimack?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr
Manchester, NH 03102
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03101
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way
Manchester, NH 03102

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms
Manchester Apartments with BalconyManchester Apartments with Gym
Manchester Apartments with PoolRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Haverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Manchester

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity