Heritage on the Merrimack

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish

fee: For puppies and kittens under one year of age, an additional $20 month rent

limit: 2

restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard and Wolf Dog Hybrids, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, and Presa Canario, 100lbs, exotic animals, reptiles

Dogs rent: $65/month