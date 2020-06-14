Apartment List
NH
/
manchester
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Manchester, NH with garage

Manchester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
Downtown Manchester
7 Units Available
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,495
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northwest Manchester
29 Units Available
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hallsville
1 Unit Available
792 Grove Street
792 Grove Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
350 sqft
Short Term- Furnished-Adorable & Affordable Modern Studio. Need A larger it.......We have other units available now! South West Facing Large Open Concept Studio. Bright triple Bay Window brightens the space. Brand New Kitchen & Bath.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hallsville
1 Unit Available
38 Portsmouth Avenue
38 Portsmouth Avenue, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1768 sqft
Seeking a Single Family Home with Attached Garage w/ easy access to highways North & South in a Quiet Neighborhood? Available Now- Seeking Long Term Leasing! This home offers an attached 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms + 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
74 Ash Street
74 Ash Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lower South Willow
1 Unit Available
131 Forest Hill Way
131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
1970 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North End
1 Unit Available
989 Union Street
989 Union Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
1900 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental- The Caliber of a Home your Used To... Let This Be Your Home Away From Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Manchester's Best address. At an amazing 1117 sq.ft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Notre Dame
1 Unit Available
377 Dubuque Street
377 Dubuque Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3636 sqft
2nd Floor 1212 SF 3 Bedroom apartment with fresh paint, yard, one stall garage and private deck. Available after 5/23. Broker interest.

1 of 32

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm
875 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,579
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury is the key word at this amazing apartment community located in the heart of downtown Manchester. Red Oak at 875 Elm Street is in the heart of downtown Manchester and is the place to live. Short Term Lease accepted.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
55 Talent Road
55 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2227 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for July 1st. occupancy. Credit,references required. 2/3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large trex deck with hook up for gas grill. Approximately 1 acre of fenced outside area .
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
$
North End
10 Units Available
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3 Newland Avenue
3 Newland Ave, Hudson, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Rare Hudson rental! One floor living in this 2 bedroom duplex. Heat included, private yard, garage, hardwood flooring, washer and dryer hook ups. Neat as a pin. No pets, no smoking. Applicants must have good references and provide a credit check.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
73 Webster Street
73 Webster Street, Hudson, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
Great location to schools and Nashua. 3 bedroom with garage, extra room with a huge yard and patio that backs on to wooded area with hardwood floors. Has washer & dryer hook up. 24 hours to show NO Smokers, good income, good credit only.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North End
1 Unit Available
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many

1 of 12

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4 Elm Street
4 Elm Street, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
892 sqft
Derry In-town Rental Al-LA-CART! Private 2 family home offers the 2nd floor unit available NOW with private deck, larger updated kitchen with full appliances including washer/dryer, Living room; 2 bedrooms- ceiling fans in all rooms- Heat, Hot
City Guide for Manchester, NH

Manchester is the largest city in New Hampshire and one that over 100,000 happy residents call home. Steeped in history (NH was the 9th state created, b-t-dubs), Manchester has its share of old structures &amp; homes but is continuing to grow itself as New Hampshire’s main metropolis.

When one thinks of New Hampshire, images of amber colored leaves upon miles and miles of trees may emerge. Or maybe the image of an old New England city with colonial architecture and city streets comes to mind. Either way you would be right.

It is a place where you can ski in the winter, trail run in the summer and tour via trolley all year round. It is a town in which you can take in a minor league baseball game or a roller derby match. It's Manchester and it's a great place to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Manchester, NH

Manchester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

