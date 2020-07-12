/
/
/
downtown manchester
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
53 Apartments for rent in Downtown Manchester, Manchester, NH
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,515
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1331 Elm Street D
1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Bedford Block (Style D) Smallest/Lowest Price - Property Id: 289086 New for 2020 Simple Casual Comfort Furnished Studio Lofts Four Plans to Choose From $1,395 - 12 Month Lease Stay for a Month or a Year* This is Unit Style "B" has Exposed
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Red Oak at 875 Elm Street located in the heart of downtown Manchester, NH.
1 of 32
Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
875 Elm
875 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,579
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury is the key word at this amazing apartment community located in the heart of downtown Manchester. Red Oak at 875 Elm Street is in the heart of downtown Manchester and is the place to live. Short Term Lease accepted.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
300 Bedford Street
300 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
978 sqft
We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Manchester
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
490 River Rd Apt 12
490 River Rd, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
This home is completely updated with stone counters and upgraded appliances in the kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92 Orange St
92 Orange Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 One bedroom, off Street parking - Property Id: 135885 Cozy one bedroom,close to downtown and highway. Owner occupied. First floor, large storage room, one car off street parking. Private entrance. Heat and hot water included.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
465 Rimmon St.
465 Rimmon Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Cozy One Bedroom Third Floor Apartment on Manchester's West Side! - 465 Rimmon St. - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom third floor apartment is ready for a move-in now.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
526 Hevey Street
526 Hevey Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2nd Flr One Bed-Large Open Concept Living & Dining 4 Unit Fully Furnished Building of All One Bedroom One Bath Units Microwave/Stove/Refrigerator/Washer & Dryer Modern & Stylish Using Every Inch of 500 sq ft Laminate Wood flrs throughout the unit
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
340 Spruce St
340 Spruce Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2nd floor 3 bedroom apt, yard, washer/dryer hookups in apt, hardwood floors, off street parking
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
234 Lowell Street
234 Lowell Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$875
640 sqft
Freshly painted and all new flooring newer windows.One Bedroom apartment on the first floor. Nice building with 7 other similar apts...Convenient location..Off street parking for 1 car..Enjoy the 2 outside sitting areas..No pets, no smoking..
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
274 Amherst St
274 Amherst St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1 BR close to downtown Manchester - Property Id: 314502 Sunny 1 BR apartment just 3 blocks from downtown Manchester's many restaurants, coffee shops and nightlife.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
31 Riddle Street
31 Riddle Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
885 sqft
Wonderful updated 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Nice bright rooms, living room with built-ins. New windows, gas heat. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Hardwood floors, and enclosed porch.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
55 Roundabout Way
55 Roundabout Way, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1474 sqft
Rent this well maintained 1474 sq ft condo for only $2,200/month! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, full gas applianced kitchen, in unit washer dryer, dining, outdoor patio, and detached garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
285 Cenrtal Street
285 Central Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3226 sqft
3/4 large Bedroom located on 3ed floor with off street parking. NO PETS. Section 8 accepted. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Available August 1st
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
152 Notre Dame Avenue
152 Notre Dame Avenue, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1275 sqft
This top floor (3rd floor) walk-up apartment has an awesome view of the city and was completely renovated from the studs out in 2017.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
77 Liberty Street
77 Liberty Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Recently updated spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the North End, one block from Bunny's market. Quiet side street with off street parking for 2 cars, nice neighborhood convenient to in town and highways.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
270 Manchester Street
270 Manchester Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
493 sqft
1st floor apartment freshly painted with new carpets. Heat & hot water included. One car off street parking. Pets negotiable with owner approval and additional monthly fee. Credit/criminal check required.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
74 Ash Street
74 Ash Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
327 Silver Street
327 Silver Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
New Construction- Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. Separate private entrance, large windows with lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
989 Union Street
989 Union Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
1900 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental- The Caliber of a Home your Used To... Let This Be Your Home Away From Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
377 Dubuque Street
377 Dubuque Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3636 sqft
2nd Floor 1212 SF 3 Bedroom apartment with fresh paint, yard, one stall garage and private deck. Available after 5/23. Broker interest.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
763 Union Street
763 Union Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1262 sqft
Terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent, part of a 3 family property but is actually a separate home on the same lot! This home has one dedicated parking spot in back, and easy on-street parking on Blodgett st.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
167 Pine St
167 Pine Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1545 sqft
167 Pine - #1 Available 05/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom on the First Floor in Manchester, NH - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more & self-schedule a showing.
Boston, MACambridge, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MAHooksett, NHEast Merrimack, NHLondonderry, NHDerry, NHConcord, NHMethuen Town, MALawrence, MAFranklin, NHAndover, MALittleton Common, MAWilmington, MAAmesbury Town, MAPinehurst, MAExeter, NHBurlington, MALaconia, NHDover, NHWest Concord, MA