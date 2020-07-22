/
northwest manchester
52 Apartments for rent in Northwest Manchester, Manchester, NH
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
26 Units Available
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,385
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Roundabout Way
55 Roundabout Way, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1474 sqft
Rent this well maintained 1474 sq ft condo for only $2,200/month! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, full gas applianced kitchen, in unit washer dryer, dining, outdoor patio, and detached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Northwest Manchester
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
7 Units Available
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1298 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
92 Orange St
92 Orange Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 One bedroom, off Street parking - Property Id: 135885 Cozy one bedroom,close to downtown and highway. Owner occupied. First floor, large storage room, one car off street parking. Private entrance. Heat and hot water included.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1331 Elm St Style C
1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
$1,595
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit Style C Available 08/01/20 NEW Furnished Studio Lofts Stay a Month or a Year - Property Id: 289860 New for 2020 Clean - Luxurious Simple Casual Comfort Furnished Studio Lofts Four Plans to Choose From $1,595 - 12 Month Lease $1,795 - 6 Month
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Laval Street
15 Laval St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
895 sqft
Large apartment available on Manchester's West Side. This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the second floor. It has a spacious layout, eat-in kitchen, secured entry, on site laundry. Parking is available for 1 car. Cats and small dog allowed.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
377 Dubuque Street
377 Dubuque Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3636 sqft
2nd Floor 1212 SF 3 Bedroom apartment with fresh paint, yard, one stall garage and private deck. Available after 5/23. Broker interest.
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
610 Union Street
610 Union St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,199
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take time to tour this beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment! Close to city parks, downtown, and public transportation! Address: 610 Union St, Manchester, NH (Corner of Bridge and Union) Price: 1 bedroom for rent: $1,139 per month NO Security Deposit
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
30 Hanover Street
30 Hanover St, Manchester, NH
Studio
$1,099
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Historic Opera Block Apartments. Live in one of Manchester's finest luxury properties. Our Opera Block location features secured entry with keyless entry, elevator access, overnight on-site parking, three trash chutes, & on-site laundry.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
579 Amory Street
579 Amory Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
Extensively renovated, lovely spacious 1140 sq ft , first floor apartment, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with access to partially finished basement. yard and patio. On site parking, additional on street. Available now. Easy commuting. No smoking.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
526 Hevey Street
526 Hevey Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2nd Flr One Bed-Large Open Concept Living & Dining 4 Unit Fully Furnished Building of All One Bedroom One Bath Units Microwave/Stove/Refrigerator/Washer & Dryer Modern & Stylish Using Every Inch of 500 sq ft Laminate Wood flrs throughout the unit
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
70 Foundry Street
70 Foundry St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1315 sqft
NEW UNITS AND NEW SELECTION IN PHASE 3 NOW AVAILABLE. The Lofts at Mill West has been reborn into a premiere loft community with up-scale apartments and amenities.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
300 Bedford Street
300 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
978 sqft
We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown.
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Red Oak at 875 Elm Street located in the heart of downtown Manchester, NH.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
33 Andrew St #20
33 Andrew St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
790 sqft
Nicely maintained unit at North End Estates. This unit has an updated kitchen, and includes heat, water, sewer, and community amenities. There is an outdoor pool to enjoy in the hot summer months, and the location is excellent.
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
77 Liberty Street
77 Liberty Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Recently updated spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the North End, one block from Bunny's market. Quiet side street with off street parking for 2 cars, nice neighborhood convenient to in town and highways.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
591 AMORY Street
591 Amory Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Great west side 2nd floor 2 bedroom apt. built in 1985 with large Kitchen off street parking, Dishwasher, washer and dryer, Natural Gas Heat... Credit check and application fee NO PETS. Utilities are not included
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
763 Union Street
763 Union Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1262 sqft
Terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent, part of a 3 family property but is actually a separate home on the same lot! This home has one dedicated parking spot in back, and easy on-street parking on Blodgett st.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
177 Blucher Street
177 Blucher Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1146 sqft
Tired of looking at junk, check this place out!!! Large, apartment in GREAT AREA, 3BR's, hardwood floors, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, yard, walk to schools and park. Really a NICE place, definitely worth a LOOK.
1 of 32
Last updated February 21 at 12:11 AM
1 Unit Available
875 Elm
875 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,579
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury is the key word at this amazing apartment community located in the heart of downtown Manchester. Red Oak at 875 Elm Street is in the heart of downtown Manchester and is the place to live. Short Term Lease accepted.
1 of 11
Last updated March 12 at 04:59 AM
1 Unit Available
170 Reed Street
170 Reed Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
2nd Floor 3 bedroom with in unit washer and dryer hookup...off street parking, Pets are ok for extra fee. Credit check and income verification and application fee is a must
Results within 5 miles of Northwest Manchester
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
14 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,805
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
502 West River Road, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1029 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Terrace, an award-winning community nestled in the peaceful town of Hooksett, NH. Our community offers pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes for rent complete with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable lifestyle.
