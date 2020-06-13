Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

9 Furnished Apartments for rent in Manchester, NH

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
1331 Elm St C
1331 Elm St, Manchester, NH
Studio
$1,595
550 sqft
Unit C Available 06/15/20 The Bedford Block (Style C) - Property Id: 289855 New for 2020 Simple Casual Comfort Furnished Studio Lofts Four Plans to Choose From $1,595 - 12 Month Lease This is Unit Style "D" has Exposed Brick Features Queen Bed and

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
1331 Elm Street B
1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
$1,395
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit B Available 06/15/20 The Bedford Block (Style D) Smallest/Lowest Price - Property Id: 289086 New for 2020 Simple Casual Comfort Furnished Studio Lofts Four Plans to Choose From $1,395 - 12 Month Lease This is Unit Style "D" Features Queen Bed

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
322 Central St
322 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
1BR huge apartment - Property Id: 276454 Huge 1BR apartment available June 1. This sunny 3rd floor apartment has hardwood floors throughout, enormous kitchen and comes with a private parking space and lots of closet space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hallsville
1 Unit Available
792 Grove Street
792 Grove Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
350 sqft
Short Term- Furnished-Adorable & Affordable Modern Studio. Need A larger it.......We have other units available now! South West Facing Large Open Concept Studio. Bright triple Bay Window brightens the space. Brand New Kitchen & Bath.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
74 Ash Street
74 Ash Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lower South Willow
1 Unit Available
131 Forest Hill Way
131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
1970 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
989 Union Street
989 Union Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
1900 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental- The Caliber of a Home your Used To... Let This Be Your Home Away From Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester

1 of 22

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
19 Stirling Avenue
19 Stirling Avenue, Merrimack County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,200
695 sqft
Executive 1 BR apartment available in desirable Glencrest Estates. Open Concept, Central Air, hardwood floors, Cathedral ceilings, fully furnished, in unit laundry and your own deck. Easy access to highways, shopping and more.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
$
North End
10 Units Available
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Manchester rents held steady over the past month

Manchester rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Manchester stand at $1,080 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,371 for a two-bedroom. Manchester's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Manchester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Manchester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Manchester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Manchester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,371 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Manchester.
    • While Manchester's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Manchester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Manchester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

