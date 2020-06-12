Apartment List
/
NH
/
manchester
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM

15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manchester, NH

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rimmon Heights
1 Unit Available
440 Kelley St
440 Kelley Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 06/15/20 Apartment on the West side close to Downtown - Property Id: 299565 1st Floor Apartment Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299565 Property Id 299565 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5853827)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Rimmon Heights
1 Unit Available
71 Dionne Drive
71 Dionne Drive, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1394 sqft
Second floor unit available immediately! This is a 1,300+/- sq ft, three bedroom apartment. Heat & Hot Water are INCLUDED in the rent of $1,500/month. Located across from a quaint park.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hallsville
1 Unit Available
38 Portsmouth Avenue
38 Portsmouth Avenue, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1768 sqft
Seeking a Single Family Home with Attached Garage w/ easy access to highways North & South in a Quiet Neighborhood? Available Now- Seeking Long Term Leasing! This home offers an attached 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms + 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lower South Willow
1 Unit Available
131 Forest Hill Way
131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North End
1 Unit Available
989 Union Street
989 Union Street, Manchester, NH
Corporate Furnished Rental- The Caliber of a Home your Used To... Let This Be Your Home Away From Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Notre Dame
1 Unit Available
377 Dubuque Street
377 Dubuque Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3636 sqft
2nd Floor 1212 SF 3 Bedroom apartment with fresh paint, yard, one stall garage and private deck. Available after 5/23. Broker interest.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Straw-Smyth
1 Unit Available
763 Union Street
763 Union Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1262 sqft
Terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent, part of a 3 family property but is actually a separate home on the same lot! This home has one dedicated parking spot in back, and easy on-street parking on Blodgett st.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
167 Pine St
167 Pine Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1545 sqft
167 Pine - #1 Available 05/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom on the First Floor in Manchester, NH - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more & self-schedule a showing.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Notre Dame
1 Unit Available
177 Blucher Street
177 Blucher Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1146 sqft
Tired of looking at junk, check this place out!!! Large, apartment in GREAT AREA, 3BR's, hardwood floors, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, yard, walk to schools and park. Really a NICE place, definitely worth a LOOK.

1 of 11

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
Rimmon Heights
1 Unit Available
170 Reed Street
170 Reed Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
2nd Floor 3 bedroom with in unit washer and dryer hookup...off street parking, Pets are ok for extra fee. Credit check and income verification and application fee is a must
Results within 5 miles of Manchester

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
55 Talent Road
55 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2227 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for July 1st. occupancy. Credit,references required. 2/3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large trex deck with hook up for gas grill. Approximately 1 acre of fenced outside area .

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
Available 06/15/20 This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 10 at 05:27pm
Northwest Nashua
8 Units Available
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1032 sqft
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Webster St. B
21 Webster St, Suncook, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Allenstown Townhouse Duplex - Property Id: 286594 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with extra living area, a remodeled laundry room with updated washer/dryer and an abundance of storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
73 Webster Street
73 Webster Street, Hudson, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
Great location to schools and Nashua. 3 bedroom with garage, extra room with a huge yard and patio that backs on to wooded area with hardwood floors. Has washer & dryer hook up. 24 hours to show NO Smokers, good income, good credit only.

June 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Manchester rents held steady over the past month

Manchester rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Manchester stand at $1,080 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,371 for a two-bedroom. Manchester's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Manchester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Manchester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Manchester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Manchester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,371 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Manchester.
    • While Manchester's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Manchester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Manchester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManchester 3 BedroomsManchester Apartments with Balcony
    Manchester Apartments with GarageManchester Apartments with GymManchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManchester Apartments with ParkingManchester Apartments with Pool
    Manchester Apartments with Washer-DryerManchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsManchester Furnished ApartmentsManchester Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
    Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
    Haverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Manchester

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Becker CollegeHult International Business School
    Berklee College of MusicBoston College
    Boston University