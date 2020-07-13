Apartment List
/
NH
/
manchester
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Manchester, NH with pool

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Manchester
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,515
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,811
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
28 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,335
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North End
490 River Rd Apt 12
490 River Rd, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
This home is completely updated with stone counters and upgraded appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Manchester
55 Roundabout Way
55 Roundabout Way, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1474 sqft
Rent this well maintained 1474 sq ft condo for only $2,200/month! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, full gas applianced kitchen, in unit washer dryer, dining, outdoor patio, and detached garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
North End
33 Andrew St #20
33 Andrew St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
790 sqft
Nicely maintained unit at North End Estates. This unit has an updated kitchen, and includes heat, water, sewer, and community amenities. There is an outdoor pool to enjoy in the hot summer months, and the location is excellent.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington
144 Eastern Avenue
144 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
747 sqft
Rentals like this do not come along often so don't miss out. Great 3rd floor unit has had many updates including granite counters in the kitchen, updated cabinets and appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington
167 Eastern Avenue
167 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
733 sqft
Enjoy Sunset Ridge Apartments. A pet friendly community offered by Red Oak Apartment Homes.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
502 West River Road, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1029 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Terrace, an award-winning community nestled in the peaceful town of Hooksett, NH. Our community offers pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes for rent complete with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable lifestyle.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3 Burberry Ct
3 Burberry Ct, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1650 sqft
Available 08/18/20 SPACIOUS Birches TOWNHOUSE W/2 Bedrooms PLUS LOFT - Property Id: 319545 QUIET, secluded, & friendly RESIDENTIAL neighborhood INTERIOR FEATURES * Bright; stunning unit with lots of windows * Remodeled kitchen w/new soft-close

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2552 sqft
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Pinardville
1 Timberwood Drive
1 Timberwood Dr, Pinardville, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Goffstown. Ample parking. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and large unit, first floor. Utilities included: water.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 24 at 02:31pm
4 Units Available
Northwest Nashua
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 12 at 03:06pm
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
Studio
$1,750
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Nashua
6 Foxmoor Circle
6 Foxmoor Circle, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1959 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Kessler Farms with finished lower level available to rent 1st of September. 1st floor offers lv rm, large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets,1st flr laundry.

July 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Manchester rents increased over the past month

Manchester rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Manchester stand at $1,081 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,372 for a two-bedroom. Manchester's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Manchester

    Rent growth in Manchester has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Manchester is less affordable for renters.

    • Manchester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,372 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Manchester remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Manchester than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Manchester is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManchester 3 BedroomsManchester Apartments with Balcony
    Manchester Apartments with GarageManchester Apartments with GymManchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManchester Apartments with ParkingManchester Apartments with Pool
    Manchester Apartments with Washer-DryerManchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsManchester Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
    Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
    Haverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Manchester

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Becker CollegeHult International Business School
    Berklee College of MusicBoston College
    Boston University