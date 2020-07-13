59 Apartments for rent in Manchester, NH with parking
1 of 23
1 of 33
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 7
1 of 6
1 of 35
1 of 3
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 31
1 of 10
1 of 5
1 of 40
1 of 37
1 of 9
1 of 28
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 35
1 of 1
Manchester is the largest city in New Hampshire and one that over 100,000 happy residents call home. Steeped in history (NH was the 9th state created, b-t-dubs), Manchester has its share of old structures & homes but is continuing to grow itself as New Hampshire’s main metropolis.
When one thinks of New Hampshire, images of amber colored leaves upon miles and miles of trees may emerge. Or maybe the image of an old New England city with colonial architecture and city streets comes to mind. Either way you would be right.
It is a place where you can ski in the winter, trail run in the summer and tour via trolley all year round. It is a town in which you can take in a minor league baseball game or a roller derby match. It's Manchester and it's a great place to call home. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manchester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.