Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

59 Apartments for rent in Manchester, NH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manchester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,811
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
28 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,335
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
6 Units Available
Downtown Manchester
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,515
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North End
490 River Rd Apt 12
490 River Rd, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
This home is completely updated with stone counters and upgraded appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Straw-Smyth
92 Orange St
92 Orange Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 One bedroom, off Street parking - Property Id: 135885 Cozy one bedroom,close to downtown and highway. Owner occupied. First floor, large storage room, one car off street parking. Private entrance. Heat and hot water included.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
465 Rimmon St.
465 Rimmon Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Cozy One Bedroom Third Floor Apartment on Manchester's West Side! - 465 Rimmon St. - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom third floor apartment is ready for a move-in now.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
1331 Elm Street D
1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Bedford Block (Style D) Smallest/Lowest Price - Property Id: 289086 New for 2020 Simple Casual Comfort Furnished Studio Lofts Four Plans to Choose From $1,395 - 12 Month Lease Stay for a Month or a Year* This is Unit Style "B" has Exposed

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hanover Hill
70 Grant Street
70 Grant Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1807 sqft
Location, location, location! Fantastic location for this huge 3-4 bedroom, first floor apartment located on a dead end street next to a golf course. This apartment feels like a single family home.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
579 Amory Street
579 Amory Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1340 sqft
Extensively renovated, lovely spacious 1140 sq ft , first floor apartment, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with access to partially finished basement. yard and patio. On site parking, additional on street. Available now. Easy commuting. No smoking.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Hallsville
792 Grove Street
792 Grove Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
350 sqft
Modernly appointed with furnishings just like a home.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
526 Hevey Street
526 Hevey Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2nd Flr One Bed-Large Open Concept Living & Dining 4 Unit Fully Furnished Building of All One Bedroom One Bath Units Microwave/Stove/Refrigerator/Washer & Dryer Modern & Stylish Using Every Inch of 500 sq ft Laminate Wood flrs throughout the unit

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Goffes Falls
3911 Old Brown Avenue
3911 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
468 sqft
Eagles Landing Apartments are located in a pleasant residential neighborhood with convenient access to the Everett Turnpike. Enjoy a fully applianced kitchen with microwave and dishwasher, plenty of cabinet and counter space and a dining nook.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Hallsville
45 Canton St
45 Canton Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apt on 1st floor in family neighborhood. Hardwood & ceramic floors. Huge wrap around farmers porch. Off street parking, washer dryer hookups, gas heat, ceiling fans, garbage disposal. Close to shopping. $1500 / mo. No pets

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
340 Spruce St
340 Spruce Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2nd floor 3 bedroom apt, yard, washer/dryer hookups in apt, hardwood floors, off street parking

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Red Oak at 875 Elm Street located in the heart of downtown Manchester, NH.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Somerville
80 Sentinel Court
80 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
853 sqft
Redstone Apartment Homes at 20 Sentinel Ct in Manchester, NH. Beautiful Handicapped Accessible Two Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave and Fridge.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Corey Square
234 Lowell Street
234 Lowell Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$875
640 sqft
Freshly painted and all new flooring newer windows.One Bedroom apartment on the first floor. Nice building with 7 other similar apts...Convenient location..Off street parking for 1 car..Enjoy the 2 outside sitting areas..No pets, no smoking..

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Mast Road
31 Riddle Street
31 Riddle Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
885 sqft
Wonderful updated 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Nice bright rooms, living room with built-ins. New windows, gas heat. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Hardwood floors, and enclosed porch.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Manchester
55 Roundabout Way
55 Roundabout Way, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1474 sqft
Rent this well maintained 1474 sq ft condo for only $2,200/month! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, full gas applianced kitchen, in unit washer dryer, dining, outdoor patio, and detached garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
285 Cenrtal Street
285 Central Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3226 sqft
3/4 large Bedroom located on 3ed floor with off street parking. NO PETS. Section 8 accepted. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Available August 1st

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Notre Dame
152 Notre Dame Avenue
152 Notre Dame Avenue, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1275 sqft
This top floor (3rd floor) walk-up apartment has an awesome view of the city and was completely renovated from the studs out in 2017.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North End
77 Liberty Street
77 Liberty Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Recently updated spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the North End, one block from Bunny's market. Quiet side street with off street parking for 2 cars, nice neighborhood convenient to in town and highways.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Corey Square
270 Manchester Street
270 Manchester Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
493 sqft
1st floor apartment freshly painted with new carpets. Heat & hot water included. One car off street parking. Pets negotiable with owner approval and additional monthly fee. Credit/criminal check required.
City Guide for Manchester, NH

Manchester is the largest city in New Hampshire and one that over 100,000 happy residents call home. Steeped in history (NH was the 9th state created, b-t-dubs), Manchester has its share of old structures &amp; homes but is continuing to grow itself as New Hampshire’s main metropolis.

When one thinks of New Hampshire, images of amber colored leaves upon miles and miles of trees may emerge. Or maybe the image of an old New England city with colonial architecture and city streets comes to mind. Either way you would be right.

It is a place where you can ski in the winter, trail run in the summer and tour via trolley all year round. It is a town in which you can take in a minor league baseball game or a roller derby match. It's Manchester and it's a great place to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Manchester, NH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manchester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

